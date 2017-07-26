Boots Still Won't Say When It's Actually Going To Lower The Price Of The Morning-After Pill

Boots does not have any immediate plans to follow up on its commitment to re-price emergency contraception in its stores.



On Friday 21 July, the pharmacy said it was "truly sorry" following a backlash to it saying that offering the morning-after-pill at a lower price might "incentivise inappropriate use".



Levonelle and a generic levonorgestrel-based morning-after pill, a common form of emergency contraception, are priced at £28.25 and £26.75 respectively by Boots.

Fellow high street pharmacy Superdrug and supermarket Tesco have recently lowered their prices of levonorgestrel-based emergency contraception to around £13.

But while Boots has said it is "committed" to "looking at the sourcing of less expensive emergency hormonal contraception medicines," it has refused to set out a timeline by which it intends to reprice the drug.



A spokesperson for Boots told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that no further updates were currently planned following Friday's apology.

Boots has however said that any re-pricing of its emergency contraception will not be extended to its stores in the Republic of Ireland, where the drug will continue to be priced at €35, according to The Times.



Following recent discussion over re-pricing of the morning-after pill, Lloyds pharmacy has also announced plans to offer cheaper emergency contraception options.



The chain currently offers the drugs ellaOne at £34.95 and Consilient at £24.99, and has now said it will aim to sell another drug, Ezinelle, at £13.49 from September.



"The priority is to determine the correct product for the patient – regardless of price – in line with the latest Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare guidance," Lloyds Pharmacy's quality and clinical standards director and superintendent pharmacist Steve Howard told trade publication Chemist and Druggist.