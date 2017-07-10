Sections

An Irish Newspaper Has Apologised After It Mistook Stormzy For Man U Player Romelu Lukaku

The British rapper was deeply unimpressed.

Posted on
Laura Silver
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is rapper Stormzy.

Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

And this is Manchester United footballer Romelu Lukaku.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

On Monday, Irish newspaper The Herald was forced to issue an apology after it used a picture of the rapper to illustrate a story about Lukaku being signed to Man U.

That awkward moment when you mistake Stormzy for Lukaku. /@graemetighe
Andrew Bloch @AndrewBloch

That awkward moment when you mistake Stormzy for Lukaku. /@graemetighe

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Hands up, we got it badly wrong," the paper's editor Alan Steenson said in a statement. "To be honest, we are totally embarrassed and want to say sorry to all involved and our readers for the error."

While many, including Stormzy himself, have previously joked about a resemblance between the rapper and the footballer, Stormzy was less than amused by The Herald's mistake. "I don't find none of this funny btw," he tweeted. "Don't wanna sound like the party pooper who missed the joke..."

I don't find none of this funny btw 🤷🏿‍♂️don't wanna sound like the party pooper who missed the joke...
#GSAP @Stormzy1

I don't find none of this funny btw 🤷🏿‍♂️don't wanna sound like the party pooper who missed the joke...

Reply Retweet Favorite

The picture came from a launch of Manchester United's away kit, when Stormzy posed with David Beckham.

The Herald have mistaken Stormzy for Romelu Lukaku on their backpage.
Darren Cleary @RadioCleary

The Herald have mistaken Stormzy for Romelu Lukaku on their backpage.

Reply Retweet Favorite


Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

