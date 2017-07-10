An Irish Newspaper Has Apologised After It Mistook Stormzy For Man U Player Romelu Lukaku

On Monday, Irish newspaper The Herald was forced to issue an apology after it used a picture of the rapper to illustrate a story about Lukaku being signed to Man U.

"Hands up, we got it badly wrong," the paper's editor Alan Steenson said in a statement. "To be honest, we are totally embarrassed and want to say sorry to all involved and our readers for the error."



While many, including Stormzy himself, have previously joked about a resemblance between the rapper and the footballer, Stormzy was less than amused by The Herald's mistake. "I don't find none of this funny btw," he tweeted. "Don't wanna sound like the party pooper who missed the joke..."