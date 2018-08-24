Women In England Will Soon Be Able To Take The Abortion Pill At Home

Women in England will be able to take abortion pills at home from the end of the year, the government has announced.

“Abortion can be a difficult experience so it is important that women feel safe and as comfortable as possible,” England’s chief medical officer, Dame Sally Davies, said. “This decision will increase choice for women and help ensure they receive safe and dignified care.”

The move brings England in line with Scotland and Wales, which announced the plans in October 2017 and June 2018, respectively.

Professor Lesley Regan, chair of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said: “This simple and practical measure will provide women with significantly more choice and is the most compassionate care we can give them.”

The decision to allow home use of the abortion pill is one of the first significant policy announcements by newly appointed health secretary Matt Hancock, who replaced Jeremy Hunt when Hunt became foreign secretary in July.

“I very much hope that it bodes well for the future,” Regan told BuzzFeed News.



“He’s only been in post for a few weeks. He’s got an awful lot of problems to get his head around, and I’m just thrilled that he has agreed that the evidence shows this is the right thing to do for women.”



Currently, women seeking early medical abortion in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy are required to take two drugs — mifepristone and misoprostol — in a licensed medical setting such as an abortion clinic.

The drugs must be taken 24–48 hours apart, meaning it is necessary to attend two appointments, and women begin to pass the pregnancy shortly after taking the second drug. This has led many women to experience heavy bleeding and cramping before they arrive home.

But soon those seeking early medical abortion will be able to take the second drug, misoprostol, in their own homes.

Last year the Scottish government became the first in the UK to allow for home use of the abortion pill, followed by Wales in June this year. Earlier this month a legal challenge to home use of misoprostol in Scotland by anti-abortion group the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) was rejected by Scotland's Court of Session.



The Department of Health said that clinical and legal advice made it clear that home use of the abortion pill was both safe and legal. Misoprostol has also been recognised as being safe for home use by the World Health Organisation.

The decision follows continued pressure from MPs to allow for home use of the abortion pill, including Labour MP for Hull North Diana Johnson, who last month wrote to Hancock to urge him to act on the matter where his predecessor Hunt had not.

