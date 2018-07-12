 back to top
These Pictures Show England's Rollercoaster Ride Out Of The World Cup

Football was nearly home, but then Croatia got in the way.

Posted on
Laura Gallant
Laura Gallant
BuzzFeed Staff
Laura Silver
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The England football team played Croatia in the semi-final of the World Cup on Wednesday.

Christopher Bethell for BuzzFeed News

It's the first time the team have reached the penultimate stage of the tournament since 1990, and honestly, nobody expected them to make it this far.

Christopher Bethell for BuzzFeed News

So as you can imagine, people across England were pretty pumped when the match kicked off.

David Davies / PA Wire/PA Images

England fans celebrates Kieran Trippier's goal as they watch the FIFA World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and England at Nottingham Castle.

Christopher Bethell for BuzzFeed News

England fans celebrate the match in London's Hyde Park.

And when England scored a goal just eight minutes in, the crowds went wild.

Martin Rickett / PA Wire/PA Images
Christopher Bethell for BuzzFeed News


Maybe, just MAYBE, football would finally come home.

Felipe Trueba / FELIPE TRUEBA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

People let themselves believe...

Kieran Mcmanus / Kieran McManus/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

England fans celebrate in Moscow stadium.

Rick Findler / RICK FINDLER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

England at BoxPark Croydon, in south London.

They dared to dream.

Terry Harris / Terry Harris/REX/Shutterstock

A party at the XL Arena in Peterborough.

But then in the second half, things took a turn.

Christopher Bethell for BuzzFeed News
Croatia scored. They equalised.

Ryan Hiscott / Ryan Hiscott/JMP/REX/Shutterstock

Fans at Ashton Gate.

Christopher Bethell for BuzzFeed News

Football was going in a different direction.

Christopher Bethell for BuzzFeed News

It got worse.

Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

Hyde Park

Croatia scored again.

Christopher Bethell for BuzzFeed News

And then that was it.

Eddie Keogh For The Fa / Eddie Keogh for The FA/REX/Shutterstock

2018 FIFA World Cup football match, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - 11 Jul 2018

With the sound of the final whistle, England's dreams were shattered as Croatia won 2-1, securing a place in the World Cup final against France on Sunday.

Fans after the match in Hyde Park, London
Christopher Bethell for BuzzFeed News

Fans after the match in Hyde Park, London

Lock the door...

Martin Rickett / PA Wire/PA Images

Fans are dejected following England's loss to Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi final pictured at the Castlefield Bowl, Manchester.

Turn out the lights...

Christopher Bethell for BuzzFeed News

Football is not coming home.

Christopher Bethell for BuzzFeed News

Manager Gareth Southgate and Captain Harry Kane had done their best.

Fred Lee / Getty Images

But in the end, it wasn't enough.

Michael Zemanek / Michael Zemanek/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Manager Gareth Southgate of England with Wife Alison after the game in Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

Next time, football. Next time.

Christopher Bethell for BuzzFeed News


Laura Gallant is a staff photographer for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

