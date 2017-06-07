Sections

Getty Images

Police And Muslim Leaders Came Together To Pay Tribute To Victims Of The London Bridge Attack

Those gathered included police officers who had been among the first to attend the scene of Saturday night's attack, in which eight people died, and 48 were injured.

Posted on
Laura Gallant
Laura Gallant
Staff Photographer, BuzzFeed UK
Laura Silver
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Officers with the Metropolitan Police who were among the first to respond to Saturday's London Bridge terrorist attack, laid flowers at the scene on Wednesday.

Police officers arrive to lay flowers near the scene of the London Bridge terrorist attacks.
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Police officers placed flowers on London Bridge. Two police officers were hurt during the attack.
Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

The officers organised the gathering because they wanted to honour the eight people who were killed, and 48 who were injured in the attack.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images
Nurphoto / Getty Images

A wreath with the letters "MD", which is the borough code for the Southwark Branch of the Met, the local force for London Bridge, was laid as a mark of respect by officers.

Police officers who were on duty during the Saturday night's terror attack visited the scene on London Bridge for the first time since the incident.
Tolga Akmen / Tolga Akmen/LNP/REX/Shutterstock

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

The police were joined by a group representing the UK's 500 Imams who wanted to make clear that the attack, for which ISIS has claimed responsibility, did not represent the Muslim faith.

Imams and other members of the Muslim community placed flowers near the scene of the London Bridge terrorist attacks in tribute to the victims.
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

A statement was read on behalf of members of the British Muslim Forum said that UK Imams condemned the attack and and any form of extremist violence.

A "rest in peace" can be seen here sign among floral tributes on London Bridge.
Jack Taylor / Getty Images

A note left on flowers at the base of The Monument, in memory of the victims of the London Bridge terror attack.
Jacob Hutchins / Jacob Hutchins/REX/Shutterstock

Imams also expressed a desire to work with their communities and mosques to challenge and prevent the interpretation of Islam which led to Saturday's attack.

Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty Images

They also expressed a refusal to perform funeral prayers for terrorists.

Andy Rain / ANDY RAIN/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
A woman placed flowers among the other tributes.
Andy Rain / ANDY RAIN/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Floral tributes in Potter's Field, by Tower Bridge
Alex Glen / Alex Glen/REX/Shutterstock

Laura Gallant is a staff photographer at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

Contact Laura Gallant at Laura.Gallant@BuzzFeed.com.

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

