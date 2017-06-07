Police And Muslim Leaders Came Together To Pay Tribute To Victims Of The London Bridge Attack

Officers with the Metropolitan Police who were among the first to respond to Saturday's London Bridge terrorist attack, laid flowers at the scene on Wednesday.
The officers organised the gathering because they wanted to honour the eight people who were killed, and 48 who were injured in the attack.
A wreath with the letters "MD", which is the borough code for the Southwark Branch of the Met, the local force for London Bridge, was laid as a mark of respect by officers.
The police were joined by a group representing the UK's 500 Imams who wanted to make clear that the attack, for which ISIS has claimed responsibility, did not represent the Muslim faith.
A statement was read on behalf of members of the British Muslim Forum said that UK Imams condemned the attack and and any form of extremist violence.
Imams also expressed a desire to work with their communities and mosques to challenge and prevent the interpretation of Islam which led to Saturday's attack.
They also expressed a refusal to perform funeral prayers for terrorists.
Laura Gallant is a staff photographer at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Laura Gallant at Laura.Gallant@BuzzFeed.com.
Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.