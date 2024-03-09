So, you probably recall that Amber's character, Mercedes, was in a relationship with Chord's character, Sam, throughout the show's run. It was a whole thing.
So, Amber recently appeared on fellow former Glee costars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale's And That's What You Really Missed podcast, and during the episode, she revealed that she and Chord almost had a "full-blown" sex scene where Mercedes would lose her virginity to Sam.
And Amber was not feeling it — to the point where she directly told Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk that she wasn't doing the scene. "I told Brad, 'Absolutely not,'" she recalled. “He gave me the blue pages or whatever. It was written. I said, ‘No.’”
It sounds like Brad wasn't going to give up that easily, though. “He said, ‘Well what if we just, you know, have you guys hold hands and walk to the room and then, like, close the door,’” Amber claimed.
“And I was just like, ‘No, I’m not doing it.’”
Amber also pointed out that she otherwise didn't say no to much that was asked of her on the Glee set. “I don’t tell y’all, 'No,' I don’t fight on anything," she said, before explaining that she thought the scene would've "read awkward" for Mercedes as a character.
"I also just feel like it just wasn’t what my character would have done," she explained. "I just didn’t feel that way."
Seems reasonable to me! You can listen to the entire episode here.