    Amber Riley Had A Pretty Good Reason Why She Turned Down A "Glee" Sex Scene With Chord Overstreet

    "I just didn't feel that way."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're a true Gleek, you know Amber Riley from Glee.

    Amber Riley smiling at a Yahoo event
    Dee Cercone/Everett Collection

    And, of course, you know Chord Overstreet, too.

    A closeup of Chord with slicked back hair and a beard
    Everett Collection

    So, you probably recall that Amber's character, Mercedes, was in a relationship with Chord's character, Sam, throughout the show's run. It was a whole thing.

    Mercedes and Sam sitting at a diner booth with drinks and a menu on the table
    20thcentfox / ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    So, Amber recently appeared on fellow former Glee costars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale's And That's What You Really Missed podcast, and during the episode, she revealed that she and Chord almost had a "full-blown" sex scene where Mercedes would lose her virginity to Sam.

    A closeup of Amber posing for a head shot
    Tommy Garcia / ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    And Amber was not feeling it — to the point where she directly told Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk that she wasn't doing the scene. "I told Brad, 'Absolutely not,'" she recalled. “He gave me the blue pages or whatever. It was written. I said, ‘No.’”

    A closeup of Amber in character wearing a jacket and a beret
    20thcentfox / ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    It sounds like Brad wasn't going to give up that easily, though. “He said, ‘Well what if we just, you know, have you guys hold hands and walk to the room and then, like, close the door,’” Amber claimed.

    20thcentfox / ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    “And I was just like, ‘No, I’m not doing it.’”

    20thcentfox / ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Amber also pointed out that she otherwise didn't say no to much that was asked of her on the Glee set. “I don’t tell y’all, 'No,' I don’t fight on anything," she said, before explaining that she thought the scene would've "read awkward" for Mercedes as a character.

    Amber Riley smiling at an event, wearing a top with a statement necklace
    / Michael Germana/Everett Collection

    "I also just feel like it just wasn’t what my character would have done," she explained. "I just didn’t feel that way."

    20thcentfox / ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Seems reasonable to me! You can listen to the entire episode here.