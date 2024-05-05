    Victoria Justice Got Real About Her "Uncomfortable" Experience Filming Her First Sex Scene

    "I don't know if I should do this."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    You know Victoria Justice from plenty of things, including the Nickelodeon shows Zoey 101 and Victorious.

    So, Victoria recently wrapped production on the upcoming film Depravity — and it turns out that the gig involved her filming a sex scene for the first time.

    During a recent appearance on the SiriusXM show SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly & Symon, Victoria got real about how the experience was for her.

    “My first day on set, though, I had my first ever sex scene," she recalled, "which was like, I'm like, ‘Really guys? We're gonna schedule this for the first day? Cool. Thanks for that.’”

    Victoria went on to describe the experience of filming the scene as "uncomfortable," and that she was "really nervous" about it.

    "I was actually very, very nervous about it and totally anxious about the entire situation, and I was like, ‘Did I make the wrong choice? I don't know if I should do this.’”

    “I think sometimes people think, like, filming sex scenes or anything like an intimate scene that it's like really sexy…[but] there's a bunch of random dudes in the room breathing and watching you.”

    But Victoria also said that she had a lot of "faith and trust" in the film's director, Paul Tamasy — which went a long way in helping her feel more comfortable.

    "He made me feel very comfortable about it," she said, "and he was like, ‘Listen, I'll show it to you beforehand. If you don't like it, we'll change it, whatever.’”

    Victoria also had praise for her scene partner. “We barely knew each other because it was the first day of filming," she said, "but he was a super nice guy and made me feel very safe and was very polite and respectful, so it went well, and it's very tasteful.”

    You can watch the full interview clip here.