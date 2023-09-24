Browse links
The R&B hitmaker is set to let it "Burn" on football's biggest stage.
Deion Sanders recreating the classic “Confessions” skit for the announcement of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/qvhwFoWoY7— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 24, 2023
usher has a DIAMOND album and 9 no.1 hits, he has the material for a superbowl halftime show, just because y'all don't know anything outside of your white pop girls doesn't mean he doesn't have enough on his plate 😭💀 https://t.co/8KJ38qiyBR— CO 🎈 (@_emxnchj) September 24, 2023
USHER FOR SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW pic.twitter.com/qRqxt9m5WX— Nicolas is happy (@niggaolas) September 24, 2023
Usher bout to put on a top 10 Super Bowl performance.— Waiting To Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) September 24, 2023
when alicia keys joins usher on stage at the super bowl to sing ‘my oh! my oh! my OOHH!! my boooOooOOoo’ 🥹— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 24, 2023
There’s a *certain* demographic that’s mad at Usher being the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime show… Hm.. pic.twitter.com/9o0a7JJeVW— Lexï 🇯🇲 (@lexisvexi) September 24, 2023
Usher gaining the coveted Super Bowl spot is so overdue, years overdue actually. But this timing is excellent — his undeniable Vegas dominance, his Tiny Desk, small chart resurgences as of late. It’s time for Usher’s reclamation. And above all a celebration of legacy.— Nicolas-Tyrell Scott (@iamntyrell) September 24, 2023
twitter is such a funny bubble sometimes bc i’m reading tweets like WHY is USHER doing the super bowl i thought we were gonna get ETHEL CAIN— matt (@mattxiv) September 24, 2023
usher’s vegas residency leading him to a vegas superbowl halftime >>>— RK Jackson | Atlanta 🛸 (@theerkj) September 24, 2023
“Usher doesn’t have the hits to headline the Super Bowl in 2024” pic.twitter.com/1qVpAlBN2w— Sabby Targaryen 🐉 (@whoisitbad) September 24, 2023
Imagine saying Usher doesn’t have enough hits to perform at the Super Bowl. USHER?! Like are we talking about the same person?— •Nellosporin•🎎 (@NellyBota) September 24, 2023