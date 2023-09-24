    Usher Is Headlining The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show — Here's How People Feel About It

    The R&B hitmaker is set to let it "Burn" on football's biggest stage.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    When it comes to the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, it's Ursherr baby.

    Closeup of Usher smiling as he performs onstage
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    The NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation made the announcement earlier today that the R&B legend will headline the big game's big show on February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

    Usher smiles for photographers on the red carpet
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images for ABA

    “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher said in a statement (via THR). "I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

    Usher at a party holding a bottle of liquor and pointing at the camera
    Greg Doherty / Getty Images for RÃ©my Martin

    As part of the announcement, former NFL player Deion Sanders also got in on the fun and recreated the skit from Usher's "Confessions" video:

    @ComplexSports / Via Twitter: @ComplexSports

    Obviously, Usher is an icon. His catalog of hits and deep cuts are well-established, and he's given the people nothing but jams across his multi-decade career.

    Usher on the red carpet
    Jerritt Clark / WireImage

    And he's got some experience when it comes to the Super Bowl stage: He previously performed at the big game with Black Eyed Peas back in 2011 for Super Bowl XLV.

    Usher onstage with The Black Eyed Peas
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage

    So the internet naturally had some opinions about Usher being confirmed for this year's festivities — especially in regards to other people who think that Usher doesn't have enough hits for the show itself. Read on:

    @_emxnchj / Via Twitter: @_emxnchj

    @niggaolas / Via Twitter: @niggaolas

    @ThatDudeMCFLY / Via Twitter: @ThatDudeMCFLY

    @PopCulture2000s / Via Twitter: @PopCulture2000s

    @lexisvexi / Via Twitter: @lexisvexi

    @iamntyrell / Via Twitter: @iamntyrell

    @mattxiv / Via Twitter: @mattxiv

    @theerkj / Via Twitter: @theerkj

    @whoisitbad / NPR / Via Twitter: @whoisitbad

    @NellyBota / Via Twitter: @NellyBota