Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Hit Back At The "Vitriol" From Online Trolls Before Taylor Swift's New Album Was Released

"Don't expect a pat on the back for it either."

Before Travis Kelce was dating Taylor Swift...

...The NFL player dated fitness influencer Kayla Nicole from 2017 to 2022.

Of course, you're already aware that Taylor just released her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

You probably also know that Beyoncé released her latest album, Cowboy Carter, last month.

So, a day before The Tortured Poets Department dropped, Kayla tweeted, "There's just no way I can fully digest all these new albums. I'm still on Cowboy Carter."

There’s just no way I can fully digest all these new albums. I’m still on Cowboy Carter. 🫠 https://t.co/AvCe0PSrI4

— that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 18, 2024
@iamkaylanicole / Via Twitter: @iamkaylanicole

All in all, a pretty innocuous sentiment! Except, this is the internet, so plenty of people had some toxic reactions to Kayla's tweet — and it apparently got bad enough that Kayla felt the need to respond.

"I'm unproblematic," she wrote on Twitter. "Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol. Solid as they come & don't expect a pat on the back for it either."

I’m unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol. Solid as they come & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either. Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for “yall” (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone.

— that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 18, 2024
@iamkaylanicole / Via Twitter: @iamkaylanicole

"Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for 'yall' (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone."

In response to a Twitter user who told her to "log off," Kayla said: "I made 6 real life figures from being 'logged on' last year. And very thankful for it."

Tweet from user @iamkaylanicole expressing gratitude for real-life gains from online last year, and advising haters to focus on personal improvement
@iamkaylanicole / Via Twitter: @iamkaylanicole

"A better suggestion — people that use this platform to spew hate — log out and focus on getting their mattress off the floor."

Fair enough!

