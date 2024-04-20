Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Hit Back At The "Vitriol" From Online Trolls Before Taylor Swift's New Album Was Released

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
...The NFL player dated fitness influencer Kayla Nicole from 2017 to 2022.
Of course, you're already aware that Taylor just released her new album The Tortured Poets Department.
Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
All in all, a pretty innocuous sentiment! Except, this is the internet, so plenty of people had some toxic reactions to Kayla's tweet — and it apparently got bad enough that Kayla felt the need to respond.
"Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for 'yall' (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone."
In response to a Twitter user who told her to "log off," Kayla said: "I made 6 real life figures from being 'logged on' last year. And very thankful for it."
"A better suggestion — people that use this platform to spew hate — log out and focus on getting their mattress off the floor."
Fair enough!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions