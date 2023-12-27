Skip To Content
"They Had Nothing Set Up": Taraji P. Henson Fired Her Entire Team After "Empire"

"All they wanted was another Cookie show.”

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

If you don't remember Empire, you should. When it comes to network TV, it was one of the smash hits of the 2010s.

Three Lyons, including Cookie, sitting on a couch
Chuck Hodes / 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection

Empire ran for five seasons, from 2015 to 2020.

The show's main draw and undeniable star was thee Taraji P. Henson, who played Cookie Lyon and is currently gaining plenty of praise for her performance in the record-breaking film adaptation of The Color Purple musical.

Taraji at a media event in a long-sleeved striped dress
Paul Morigi / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

During a recent Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists conversation moderated by Variety's Angelique Jackson, Taraji got real about how, despite the show's massive success, her career eventually hit a wall, to the point where she had to fire her entire team.

Close-up of Taraji
Raymond Hall / GC Images

“Everybody had to fucking go," she said after stating that her best business decision to date was "firing everybody after" Empire's run.

Close-up of Taraji in a print mini suit dress
Chuck Hodes / © 20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Where is my deal? Where’s my commercial? Cookie was at the top of the fashion game. Where is my endorsement? What did you have set up for after this?"

Close-up of Taraji in a long coat and gown
Kristin Callahan / Everett Collection

Taraji explained that her team's failures are the reason "you all haven’t seen me in so long. They had nothing set up. All they wanted was another Cookie show.”

Close-up of Taraji gesturing and wearing a large Afro
© 20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Taraji explained that she was potentially open to an Empire spinoff featuring Cookie if it was done "right." "I said, ‘I’ll do it, but it has to be right,’" she said. "'The people deserve… She’s too beloved for y’all to fuck it up.’"

Close-up of Taraji wearing a fur-lined coat
Raymond Hall / GC Images

She continued, "And so, when they didn’t get it right, I was like, ‘Well, that’s it,’ and they had nothing else. ‘You’re all fuckin’ fired.’"

Close-up of Taraji looking fierce
20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection

"It took me years to get there…you are the prize," she added while talking about what she's learned over the years. "Don’t you ever forget that. You are the talent. You are their check."

Close-up of Taraji smiling
NBC / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

She continued, "Don’t ever forget that. They work for you. If they are not…somebody else will do it."

Close-up of Taraji sitting in the SiriusXM studio in front of a microphone
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

You can read more about her comments here.