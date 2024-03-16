Sydney Sweeney's "Immaculate" Red Carpet Look Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

There's no denying it — whenever Sydney Sweeney hits the red carpet, all eyes are on her.
Sydney recently attended the Los Angeles premiere for her new film Immaculate, which comes out in theaters next weekend. It looks pretty gory!
For her red carpet appearance, Sydney wore a Balmain piece that is honestly mesmerizing — effectively shaped like a bouquet of flowers, with two arms seemingly wrapped around her to keep everything together.
Here's a profile shot, which gives you a closer look at the "flowers":
And here's a closer look at the entire piece:
Here's how the piece looked from the side as she was greeting Immaculate costar Simona Tabasco:
Wild stuff — and in case you were wondering, she eventually changed into a less radical look for the rest of the premiere.
All in all, quite the red carpet fashion statement.