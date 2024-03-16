Skip To Content
Sydney Sweeney's "Immaculate" Red Carpet Look Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

A bold look.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

There's no denying it — whenever Sydney Sweeney hits the red carpet, all eyes are on her.

closeup of her with a slicked back hairstyle, wearing a ribbed top with gold buttons, and gold hoop earrings
Amy Sussman / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Sydney recently attended the Los Angeles premiere for her new film Immaculate, which comes out in theaters next weekend. It looks pretty gory!

View this video on YouTube
Neon / Via youtube.com

For her red carpet appearance, Sydney wore a Balmain piece that is honestly mesmerizing — effectively shaped like a bouquet of flowers, with two arms seemingly wrapped around her to keep everything together.

Sydney Sweeney at an event wearing a dress adorned with floral appliques
Aliah Anderson / WireImage

Here's a profile shot, which gives you a closer look at the "flowers":

Aliah Anderson / WireImage

And here's a closer look at the entire piece:

the piece made out of painted plastic or metal, shaped into flowers and hands wrapping around
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

Here's how the piece looked from the side as she was greeting Immaculate costar Simona Tabasco:

the two greeting at the premiere
Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Neon

Wild stuff — and in case you were wondering, she eventually changed into a less radical look for the rest of the premiere.

Sydney Sweeney in a white cropped button-up and black pants at an event
Amy Sussman / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

All in all, quite the red carpet fashion statement.