"You Can’t Hide Those Things": Sofía Vergara Got Real About Her Divorce From Joe Manganiello

"I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is.”

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

One of the biggest and most surprising celebrity splits in 2023 was Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara pose together on the red carpet
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

The couple announced their intent to divorce in July of last year, after seven years of being married.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara posing for photographers at a media event
Steven Simione / FilmMagic

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair shared in a joint statement with Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

In terms of official, on-the-record statements about the divorce, we really haven't heard much from either of them when it comes to their feelings about the divorce.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara about to kiss
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage,

Back in November, Sofía mentioned the fact that the divorce is taking place and referred to having a "difficult year" — but, other than that, she's been mostly quiet about it.

Closeup of Sofía Vergara
Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

Well, in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Sofía finally offered some perspective on how it felt to weather such a difficult period of time in the public eye.

View this video on YouTube
CBS / Via youtube.com

“You’re out there and people know that's part of being a celebrity,” Sofía explained while talking about how she was prepared to handle the news of her divorce reaching the public.

Closeup of Sofía Vergara
David Benito / Getty Images

“I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things.”

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for InStyle

Sofía also explained how she "overcame" dealing with the public speculation of it all. “It wasn't bad,” she revealed.

Closeup of Sofía Vergara
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

“I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is.”

Closeup of Sofía Vergara
James Devaney / GC Images

“I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it."

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Watch the entire interview here.