The couple announced their intent to divorce in July of last year, after seven years of being married.
“We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair shared in a joint statement with Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”
In terms of official, on-the-record statements about the divorce, we really haven't heard much from either of them when it comes to their feelings about the divorce.
Back in November, Sofía mentioned the fact that the divorce is taking place and referred to having a "difficult year" — but, other than that, she's been mostly quiet about it.
Well, in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Sofía finally offered some perspective on how it felt to weather such a difficult period of time in the public eye.
“You’re out there and people know that's part of being a celebrity,” Sofía explained while talking about how she was prepared to handle the news of her divorce reaching the public.
“I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things.”
Sofía also explained how she "overcame" dealing with the public speculation of it all. “It wasn't bad,” she revealed.
“I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is.”
“I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it."