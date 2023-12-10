Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Sia Revealed Why She Recently Got Liposuction, As Well As Why She's Telling People About It

    "I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This post contains discussion of body image issues.

    You know Sia.

    Closeup of Sia in a multicolored wig and massive bow
    Penske Media / Penske Media via Getty Images

    Late last night on Twitter (no, I'm not calling it X), Sia revealed that she recently underwent liposuction.

    Closeup of Sia in a color blocked coat and baseball cap
    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    The singer explained that she elected to undergo the procedure because she was recently on a medication that "made me put on a lot of weight that I just can't shift with exercise or thyroid meds."

    Screenshot of Sia&#x27;s tweet
    @Sia / Via Twitter: @Sia

    "Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look," she wrote, "and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again, that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise."

    Closeup of Sia speaking onstage
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Sia also explained that she wants to be "truthful" about her cosmetic surgery procedures "so I don’t contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough."

    Closeup of Sia
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

    "I am insecure like most people, and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I’ve made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues."

    Sia in a crowd
    Hollywood To You / GC Images

    OK! I guess that's that.

    The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.