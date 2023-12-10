Sia Revealed Why She Recently Got Liposuction, As Well As Why She's Telling People About It

Late last night on Twitter (no, I'm not calling it X), Siarevealed that she recently underwent liposuction.
The singer explained that she elected to undergo the procedure because she was recently on a medication that "made me put on a lot of weight that I just can't shift with exercise or thyroid meds."
"Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look," she wrote, "and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again, that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise."
Sia also explained that she wants to be "truthful" about her cosmetic surgery procedures "so I don’t contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough."
"I am insecure like most people, and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I’ve made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues."
OK! I guess that's that.
