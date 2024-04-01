Shakira Says That She And Her Sons Thought "Barbie" Was "Emasculating"

Obviously, everyone on the planet has heard of the Barbie movie at this point. Most of them have probably seen it! And the Oscar-nominated film seems like the kind of thing that will be provoking strong opinions for a while, maybe forever.
One of the people possessing those strong opinions: Shakira — and, apparently, her sons.
In a recent interview with Allure, the pop superstar revealed that she and her children recently sat down to watch Barbie — and they weren't fans. “My sons absolutely hated it," she said. "They felt that it was emasculating."
What's more, Shakira says that she agrees with her sons, "to a certain extent." "I’m raising two boys," she said. "I want ‘em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women."
"I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide."
“I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity," she continued. "I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well."
"We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost.”
I gotta say, very weird misreading of this movie. Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, I suppose. Anyway! Read the entire interview here.