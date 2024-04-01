    Shakira Says That She And Her Sons Thought "Barbie" Was "Emasculating"

    "My sons absolutely hated it."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    Here's a face-off you probably didn't expect.

    Obviously, everyone on the planet has heard of the Barbie movie at this point. Most of them have probably seen it! And the Oscar-nominated film seems like the kind of thing that will be provoking strong opinions for a while, maybe forever.

    One of the people possessing those strong opinions: Shakira — and, apparently, her sons.

    Shakira smiles in a laced outfit and carries a handbag, accompanied by a man on a street at night
    Shakira shares two sons, Milan (10) and Sasha (8), with ex-husband Gerard Piqué.

    In a recent interview with Allure, the pop superstar revealed that she and her children recently sat down to watch Barbie — and they weren't fans. “My sons absolutely hated it," she said. "They felt that it was emasculating."

    Shakira seated with her two boys in formal wear at an event, all smiling for the camera
    What's more, Shakira says that she agrees with her sons, "to a certain extent." "I’m raising two boys," she said. "I want ‘em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women."

    Shakira at an event wearing a top with star designs
    "I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide."

    Ryan Gosling as Ken making a heart shape with his hands, surrounded by dancers in matching outfits, on a vibrant stage
    “I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity," she continued. "I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well."

    Shakira poses smiling at an event, wearing a sleeveless top
    "We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost.”

    Two actors in a pink-themed scene, male in a plain t-shirt, female in a checkered dress with statement necklace
    I gotta say, very weird misreading of this movie. Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, I suppose. Anyway! Read the entire interview here.