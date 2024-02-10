Skip To Content
    Selena Gomez's Mom, Mandy Teefey, Addressed Her Daughter's Notorious Social Media Breaks And Defended Their Length

    "You’re more at ease, in your world, and living in the moment."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    At this point, you could justifiably say that Selena Gomez has become one of the more, uh, interesting celebrities on social media.

    She gets into bench-clearing conflicts with other celebs, she is extremely candid about her love life, and — this is the most important part — she takes social media breaks of varying length.

    Selena's up-and-down relationship with social media is understandable and well documented. Back in 2021, she claimed that she didn't look at it at all for a while.

    Back in January of this year, Selena announced that she was taking a social media break that lasted less than 24 hours. She was roasted online for it a little — and, I mean, look, it was kind of funny.

    So Selena's mom, Mandy Teefey — who is CEO of the mental health platform Wondermind — recently gave an interview to Elite Daily in which she was asked about the length of Selena's social media breaks and whether Selena has told her that certain lengths of time make a difference for her.

    "No," she told the publication. "It’s just whatever she needs for that time period."

    She added, "I can go a week without looking at any social media, and then I’ll get on there and I’ll try to catch up. But it’s just whatever time Selena needs, she gives herself."

    Elite Daily also asked Mandy if she and Selena ever talked about stepping away from social media. "Yeah," she replied. "You’re more at ease, in your world, and living in the moment."

    "It’s so much more peaceful."

    Hey, whatever works. Read the entire interview here.