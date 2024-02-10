Selena's up-and-down relationship with social media is understandable and well documented. Back in 2021, she claimed that she didn't look at it at all for a while.
Back in January of this year, Selena announced that she was taking a social media break that lasted less than 24 hours. She was roasted online for it a little — and, I mean, look, it was kind of funny.
So Selena's mom, Mandy Teefey — who is CEO of the mental health platform Wondermind — recently gave an interview to Elite Daily in which she was asked about the length of Selena's social media breaks and whether Selena has told her that certain lengths of time make a difference for her.
"No," she told the publication. "It’s just whatever she needs for that time period."
She added, "I can go a week without looking at any social media, and then I’ll get on there and I’ll try to catch up. But it’s just whatever time Selena needs, she gives herself."
Elite Daily also asked Mandy if she and Selena ever talked about stepping away from social media. "Yeah," she replied. "You’re more at ease, in your world, and living in the moment."
"It’s so much more peaceful."
Hey, whatever works. Read the entire interview here.