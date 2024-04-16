Sabrina Carpenter Revealed Her "Triggering" Disney Channel Moment In "Adventures In Babysitting"

"This has been my problem."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

At this point, Sabrina Carpenter is a pop star in her own right.

Sabrina Carpenter onstage
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for Coachella

Long before she was wowing audiences the world over with her many variations on the "Nonsense" outro, however, Sabrina was a regular actor in the Disney Channel universe.

Sabrina Carpenter at an event wearing a black dress with gold accents
Everett Collection

Here she is alongside Rowan Blanchard in Girl Meets World...

Screenshot from &quot;Girl Meets World&quot;
Disney Channel / Ron Tom / Everett Collection

...and here she is in the 2016 DCOM remake of the classic '80s comedy Adventures in Babysitting.

Screenshot from &quot;Adventures in Babysitting&quot;
Disney Channel / ©Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

Let's talk about Adventures in Babysitting for a second. There's a scene in which Sabrina raps about some stuff regarding the film's plot. Here it is:

View this video on YouTube
Disney Channel / Disney / Via youtube.com

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Sabrina revealed that the clip has since gone viral — and she does not like seeing it get shared online so widely.

View this video on YouTube
Cosmopolitan / Via youtube.com

"That one’s a bit triggering for me,” she admitted. “You wanna know why? Because this has resurfaced online in times where I don’t need it to."

Screenshot from &quot;Adventures in Babysitting&quot;
Disney Channel / Ed Araquel /Courtesy Everett Collection

"Do you know when you’re like, ‘I have a crush on someone,’ and then all of a sudden your fans start to circulate a really embarrassing video of when you’re little and then it comes up on their explore page because that’s how algorithms work? Because this is the world we live in now?”

Screenshot from &quot;Adventures in Babysitting&quot;
Disney Channel / ©Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

Sabrina went on to describe the scene as "my problem" and admitted that "this damn video, it haunts me in my sleep.” What's more, in the interview she initially declines to name the film that the scene is from — before admitting that, yes, it's Adventures in Babysitting.

Closeup of Sabrina Carpenter
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

"It was one of my favorite movies," she said of the original, "so to get to remake it and to kind of play a newer version of that character was really cool. It just unfortunately did have a scene where I had to rap.”

Sabrina Carpenter onstage
Ashok Kumar / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Watch the entire interview here.