Sabrina Carpenter Revealed Her "Triggering" Disney Channel Moment In "Adventures In Babysitting"

"That one’s a bit triggering for me,” she admitted. “You wanna know why? Because this has resurfaced online in times where I don’t need it to."
"Do you know when you’re like, ‘I have a crush on someone,’ and then all of a sudden your fans start to circulate a really embarrassing video of when you’re little and then it comes up on their explore page because that’s how algorithms work? Because this is the world we live in now?”
Sabrina went on to describe the scene as "my problem" and admitted that "this damn video, it haunts me in my sleep.” What's more, in the interview she initially declines to name the film that the scene is from — before admitting that, yes, it's Adventures in Babysitting.
"It was one of my favorite movies," she said of the original, "so to get to remake it and to kind of play a newer version of that character was really cool. It just unfortunately did have a scene where I had to rap.”