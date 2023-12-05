Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

Rita Ora Wore A Chrome Prosthetic Spine At The Fashion Awards, And It Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Good form, Rita Ora.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Rita Ora is known for her personal style.

she wears a skirt and blazer set in plaid with chunky platforms
Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

As photographic evidence, I submit this picture of her wearing an unusual outfit while brandishing her Best Look "Personal Style" trophy from last year's MTV Europe Music Awards.

it&#x27;s a skirt and top combo that look like rubber floaties
Dave J Hogan / Getty Imges for MTV

But her latest look at this year's Fashion Awards is one of Rita's boldest yet.

wearing sparkly boots and a see-through mesh cover up over a bikini
Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Take a look at what Rita wore on the red carpet. Black Primark dress, looks pretty normal, right?

the dress is long and has a high neck
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Wait a minute...is that...

her looking over her shoulder with spikes peeking from her back
Karwai Tang / WireImage

A prosthetic friggin' spine?

chrome spike fastened on her spine
Karwai Tang / WireImage

It sure is — here's a closer look:

the spikes look like are in her skin down her back
Getty Images

Rita also shared photos and video of the prosthetic apparatus on Instagram, in which she gave a little look behind the look. “Now last year, I don’t know if you remember, we made some noise, because we did a prosthetic, really cool thing on my face,” Rita said in the clip, referencing this webbed-eyes look from last year's event.

closeup of her webbed eyes
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/WireImage

She also revealed that the chrome spine took "two [or] three hours" to put on her. That's dedication right there.

closeup of her showing off her chrome spine
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

There you have it!