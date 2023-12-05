Rita Ora Wore A Chrome Prosthetic Spine At The Fashion Awards, And It Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

As photographic evidence, I submit this picture of her wearing an unusual outfit while brandishing her Best Look "Personal Style" trophy from last year's MTV Europe Music Awards.
But her latest look at this year's Fashion Awards is one of Rita's boldest yet.
Take a look at what Rita wore on the red carpet. Black Primark dress, looks pretty normal, right?
Wait a minute...is that...
A prosthetic friggin' spine?
It sure is — here's a closer look:
Rita also shared photos and video of the prosthetic apparatus on Instagram, in which she gave a little look behind the look. “Now last year, I don’t know if you remember, we made some noise, because we did a prosthetic, really cool thing on my face,” Rita said in the clip, referencing this webbed-eyes look from last year's event.
She also revealed that the chrome spine took "two [or] three hours" to put on her. That's dedication right there.