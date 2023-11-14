People Are Sharing The Wildest Conspiracy Theories They've Ever Heard, And I Can't Believe Some Of These

16.

"Mass shooting victims being crisis actors. A majority of my church I grew up in was shot up, with a lot of people I cared about and loved in it — many who are dead now. The amount of brain-damaged fucking idiots that are willing to openly discuss your dead friend being a 'crisis actor' was infuriating and caused me to abandon so many relationships with dumbasses who genuinely fell for some of the bullshit that was spread. The bullshit Alex Jones put Sandy Hook families and others through makes me cringe. People can be so cruel and shitty and stupid sometimes. It's literally the craziest shit that I still have a hard time unpacking."