    "It’s Complete Nonsense": 20 Bogus Facts People Say They Learned In School Even Though They're Totally False

    "My primary school teacher told me our bodies can't make new blood and we're born with all the blood we'll ever have. As someone who got nosebleeds, I knew it was bollocks. When I questioned that adults are obviously bigger so have more blood, she said it's watered down."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Listen, teachers aren't perfect. Sometimes, they're flat-out wrong when it comes to the education they're passing down to their students.

    Selimaksan / Getty Images

    Redditor u/authorized_join31 recently asked the people of Reddit, "What’s a fact that was taught in school that’s been disproven in your lifetime?" Perhaps you'll recognize some of these from your own experiences:

    1. "That strangers will give me free drugs on street corners and in Halloween candy."

    —u/Slight-Mess-6615

    2. "I learned about tongue taste maps at school. Turns out it’s complete nonsense."

    —u/TimmyMTX

    Jonathan Knowles / Getty Images

    3. "All fat was bad for you. Thus, fat-free foods became a thing for a while."

    —u/SpewPewPew

    4. "In pharmacy school around the turn of the century, we were taught that people in legitimate pain don't get addicted to opiates and opioids."

    —u/PayEmmy

    5. "That George Washington’s teeth were made of wood."

    —u/alloverbeautiful

    Gwengoat / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    6. "Once you get to high school, nobody will accept papers not written in cursive."

    —u/FridgesArePeopleToo

    Getty Images

    7. "The Food Pyramid."

    —u/CharlesNotManson69

    David Malan / Getty Images

    8. "Your permanent record will follow you into adulthood."

    —u/Darth-Byzantious

    9. "You won't always have a calculator on you."

    —u/Deuteronomy93

    D3sign / Getty Images

    10. "I once asked one of my elementary school teachers what a rainbow was, and she told me scientists hadn't figured it out. I walked around until my early 20s thinking that. Also, I think it was this same teacher who told me Columbus thought the Earth was flat. They were training teachers a different kind of way in the '70s and '80s. It's honestly one of the reasons I'm thankful for the internet, because depending on your teacher or an outdated encyclopedia for answers could be a real roll of the dice."

    —u/UhOhFeministOnReddit

    Shomos Uddin / Getty Images

    11. "You only use 10% of your brain each day."

    —u/E8inches2Short

    Osakawayne Studios / Getty Images

    12. "My primary school teacher told me our bodies can't make new blood and we're born with all the blood we'll ever have. As someone who got nosebleeds, I knew it was bollocks. When I questioned that adults are obviously bigger so have more blood, she said it's watered down."

    —u/Appropriate-Divide64

    13. "The whole 'A meteorite killed the dinosaurs' thing wasn't yet the accepted theory when I was a kid."

    —u/senefen

    14. “No one is going to wait for you to look up information in the real world, you have to know it.”

    —u/cheezturds

    15. "The United States government prevents abuse of power through a well-engineered system of checks and balances."

    —u/RookieCards

    16. "That we would all but run out of oil by the year 2000."

    —u/fatbongo

    Olga Rolenko / Getty Images

    17. "That lemmings commit suicide."

    —u/study-sug-gests

    Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

    18. "That Canada didn’t ever have slaves. What's worse is, to my knowledge, they still don’t teach this, I had to look it up myself."

    —u/Blue_Moon_Rabbit

    19. "Hiding under your desk at school at 10 a.m. on the last Friday of the month while the teacher placed a name tag on your wrist would protect you from an atomic blast."

    —u/cstickar

    Jasmin Merdan / Getty Images

    And finally...

    20. "If you study well and have excellent grades, you will end up with a nice job and lots of money."

    —u/MyKinkyCountess

    Got your own? See you in the comments!

    These entries have been edited for length and clarity.