People Are Sharing The Strange American Customs They Don't Understand, And I Definitely Agree With A Few Of These

    Let's face it: every place has different customs and traditions — but the rest of the world quite frequently looks at the US and says, "Really?"

    Redditor u/thunderpower1999 recently asked the people of Reddit, "Non-Americans, what is an American custom that you find unusual or odd?" In a way, some of these answers bring all of us together:

    1. "You have holidays for everything, but a day off for an election is too much."

    —u/MechanicalSpirit

    2. "The Canadians I worked with in the oil field were blown away by all of the television commercials for medicines."

    —u/rufneck-420

    3. "Not including tax in the price tag."

    —u/klc81

    4. "Tipping. So much tipping."

    —u/Starman68

    5. "How difficult it is to get around if you don't have a car. Not everywhere, but there are some places that are just impossible (no footpaths/bike lanes/decent public transport)."

    —u/NoClasic

    6. "I’ll never forget when a college schoolmate from China asked me, 'Is it true that you have a holiday where children dress up and go around asking for candy?' I had never thought about it before, but all I could say was, 'Yes, I guess we do…'"

    —u/EverLong0

    7. "Lack of employee rights — like, vacation time, sick days, and the like. I recently heard from someone that if you're getting sick during your vacation, you're out of luck. I can go to a doctor, get a note confirming I've been sick, and get my vacation days back because I was sick since it doesn't count as time off."

    —u/Dark_Abyss123

    8. "Listing out dates as MM-DD-YYYY."

    —u/SuvenPan

    9. "Homeless veterans."

    —u/Stompalong

    10. "Healthcare. Dying is a cheaper option most of the time."

    —u/-chavana-

    11. "I once had an American tell me I need to try the 'real' gouda cheese they have in the US because everything else was fake…I’m Dutch and I actually lived near Gouda."

    —u/ArielGBarlow

    12. "Child beauty pageants. Just stop it."

    —u/LoadedGull

    13. "Wearing their outdoor shoes in the house. Gross."

    —u/GingerMeTimberMate

    14. "Saying the pledge of allegiance."

    —u/Bamanarama

    15. "The fact that swearing is such a big deal and you bleep out everything is so weird."

    —u/ElectrnicDisk

    16. "Gender reveal parties."

    —u/nazgulintraining

    17. "That new parents, especially fathers, are expected to show up to work within days of having a newborn."

    —u/kellygrrrl328

    18. "The obsession with guns."

    —u/PeterJQuill

    19. "Senators not having term limits."

    —u/AppointmentClean558

    And finally...

    20. "Claiming you are 'German' or 'Irish' when your great, great, great, great, great grandfather was from there and you have never visited the country or speak the language."

    —u/Maison1984

