People Are Sharing The Strange American Customs They Don't Understand, And I Definitely Agree With A Few Of These

Let's face it: every place has different customs and traditions — but the rest of the world quite frequently looks at the US and says, "Really?"
Redditor u/thunderpower1999 recently asked the people of Reddit, "Non-Americans, what is an American custom that you find unusual or odd?" In a way, some of these answers bring all of us together:
1. "You have holidays for everything, but a day off for an election is too much."
2. "The Canadians I worked with in the oil field were blown away by all of the television commercials for medicines."
5. "How difficult it is to get around if you don't have a car. Not everywhere, but there are some places that are just impossible (no footpaths/bike lanes/decent public transport)."
6. "I’ll never forget when a college schoolmate from China asked me, 'Is it true that you have a holiday where children dress up and go around asking for candy?' I had never thought about it before, but all I could say was, 'Yes, I guess we do…'"
7. "Lack of employee rights — like, vacation time, sick days, and the like. I recently heard from someone that if you're getting sick during your vacation, you're out of luck. I can go to a doctor, get a note confirming I've been sick, and get my vacation days back because I was sick since it doesn't count as time off."
11. "I once had an American tell me I need to try the 'real' gouda cheese they have in the US because everything else was fake…I’m Dutch and I actually lived near Gouda."
15. "The fact that swearing is such a big deal and you bleep out everything is so weird."
17. "That new parents, especially fathers, are expected to show up to work within days of having a newborn."
20. "Claiming you are 'German' or 'Irish' when your great, great, great, great, great grandfather was from there and you have never visited the country or speak the language."
