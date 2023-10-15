20.

"Trash, usually. My neighbors moved in 18 months ago, and their garbage has been spilling out onto the street, their front yard filled with an ever-growing collection of abandoned kitchen appliances. They throw their regular trash into my recycling bin loudly at 2 a.m., laughing while they do so, and they dump their furniture out on the street in front of mine and other people's yards. They seem to add nothing to the world but noise, antisocial behavior, and garbage."