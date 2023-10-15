    "There's Just No Excuse For It": People Are Sharing Signs That Someone Is Trashy, And I Definitely Don't Do Any Of These

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sometimes you see someone do something and it just screams "trashy." You know what I'm talking about.

    A man flipping the bird in a convertible
    Phoenixns / Getty Images

    Redditor u/cute_meowing recently asked the people of Reddit, "What's a sign that someone is straight up trashy?" Man, if you're doing any of these things on a regular basis — well, here's your official warning:

    1. "People who throw violent tantrums at fast food employees over chicken nuggets."

    —u/WanderlustWarlock

    2. "Just casually littering."

    —u/Tokugawa

    Someone littering out their car window
    Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

    3. "Making fun of others who have less."

    —u/Soobobaloula

    4. "Not taking care of their kids."

    —u/Sad_Struggle_8131

    5. "If they mistreat animals. There's just no excuse for it."

    —u/Cat-guy64

    A sad kitty
    Leoch Studio / Getty Images

    6. "Using your speaker phone in public."

    —u/AnOpinionatedPancake

    7. "A sticker on their vehicle window of Calvin pissing on something."

    —u/FatHoosier

    8. "Taking up two parking spaces."

    —u/TiltedHelm

    A car taking two parking spaces
    Bellphotography423 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    9. "Doesn’t return the grocery cart."

    —u/Cultural_Product6430

    a grocery cart in a parking lot
    Charles Gullung / Getty Images

    10. "People who use others and get upset when they are called out for it."

    —u/CakeupBakeup

    11. "Barefoot in a public bathroom."

    —u/Witepheresr

    A man barefoot by a toilet
    Peter Cade / Getty Images

    12. "Getting in fights in public places."

    —u/Thirdeye74

    13. "They don't wash their hands after using the bathroom, especially after shitting."

    —u/human_i_think_1983

    A person washing their hands
    Mike Kemp / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    14. "Truck nuts."

    —u/Generico300

    15. "Not picking up after their dog!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

    —u/verdantsf

    A woman picking up her dog&#x27;s poo
    Petko Ninov / Getty Images

    16. "Swearing at kids."

    —u/Fizzabl

    17. "Chewing with their mouth open."

    —u/Neat_Big_6991

    A woman taking a bite of food
    Drbimages / Getty Images

    18. "I was recently on vacation in New Orleans, and this woman who was staying at our hotel was telling a story to her adult daughter and (I assume) another family member about her very active sex life. The entire pool area could hear it. She went into detail that she and her husband were so intimate that he would shave her anal area. So, that."

    —u/According_To_Me

    19. "Making snarky remarks on social media about anyone they don't like."

    —u/robpensley

    And finally...

    20. "Trash, usually. My neighbors moved in 18 months ago, and their garbage has been spilling out onto the street, their front yard filled with an ever-growing collection of abandoned kitchen appliances. They throw their regular trash into my recycling bin loudly at 2 a.m., laughing while they do so, and they dump their furniture out on the street in front of mine and other people's yards. They seem to add nothing to the world but noise, antisocial behavior, and garbage."

    —u/MrSpindles

    Garbage on the curb
    Allkindza / Getty Images

    Agree? Disagree? Got your own red flags to share? See you in the comments!

