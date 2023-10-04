    "Gross": People Are Sharing The Cringiest Behaviors They've Ever Seen, And It's Almost Painful To Read

    You know that feeling of cringe when you see something that makes you just...cringe. Cringe! Is there any other, better way to put it? I think not.

    Redditor u/Wickham12 recently asked the people of Reddit, "What makes you cringe?" Some deeply relatable answers here, and remember — to cringe is, ultimately, to live:

    1. "People recording themselves while crying."

    —u/Palethoori_123

    2. "Loud communication over the phone in public about ultra-weird topics."

    —u/Coralinreal

    3. "Those NPC people on TikTok Live who film everything they do."

    —u/tired_kittens

    4. "YouTube thumbnails."

    —u/RentPrize180

    5. "'Alpha males.'"

    —u/ProfessionalRare5947

    6. "TikTok dances."

    —u/idkwhyahhh

    7. "When people say 'Ick.'"

    —u/HughMungus_2000

    8. "'Rizz.' There are so many superior ways of stating that someone has the charm to attract a romantic partner."

    —u/JimPickens1492

    9. "People who chew with their mouths open. Gross!"

    —u/ClydePincusp

    10. "All the people who had their partner break up with them and stop replying to them who still think there's hope because 'they haven't blocked me on social media.' Folks, they just haven't gotten around to blocking you yet."

    —u/MbMinx

    11. "Posting inspirational quotes — even worse if you add a selfie to it."

    —u/Correct-Breadfruit32

    12. "Having to wake up for work in the mornings."

    —u/ozzy_oz_kush

    13. "Small, stupid actions of mine from over 10 years ago which no one else probably thinks of except me."

    —u/ahandydandy

    14. "People whipping their phones out instead of helping injured people."

    —u/The_D1ngB4t

    15. "Adults that cry about being bullied as a child or teenager to excuse their current shitty behavior."

    —u/gonorrheagoomah

    16. "Salespeople giving you a long, scripted pitch."

    —u/DreyfusBlue

    17. "Cryptocurrency.”

    —u/rikkisugar

    18. "Elon Musk."

    —u/Spezi-Community

    19. "When people buy into stupid theories that make no sense. I was watching a YouTuber rate couples' pics sent in by their fans, and they kept going on about the 'green line test,' where whoever is positioned straighter in the photo is more in control — and, of course, if it wasn't the man, then they got a low rating."

    —u/Avicii_DrWho

    And finally...

    20. "Seeing the word 'cringe.' It became the modern 'moist.'"

    —u/Ok_Chocolate3253

    Agree? Disagree? Have your own? See you in the comments!

