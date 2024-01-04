16.

"Comparative religion. For most of our existence, we humans have sought guidance from the divine, but now people see it as a barrier that divides us despite all evidence pointing to society needing religion in some capacity just to stay together time and time again. Why? Because it unifies communities and provides ideals to aspire to, and while there are those who can and do abuse it for their own diabolical ends, it still serves its principle function. What better way to unify modern society than to study why our ancestors believed what they believed, how their belief systems really worked, and what common grounds they can come to now?"