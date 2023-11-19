Skip To Content
    "Millennials Demand Full Accountability": 20 Things That Millennials Actually Got Rid Of Forever

    "Don’t go above and beyond — act your wage and pay me what I’m worth."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    This post contains discussion of child abuse.

    Listen up — millennials are here to stay, and they aren't going anywhere. A lot has changed under the generational shift that they've been a part of, whether you like it or not.

    A group of people taking a selfie
    Redditor u/BigCuppaCoff33 recently asked the people of Reddit, "What are you proud of that millennials have actually 'ended' or 'ruined?'" Honestly, it's good that we left so many of these things behind, and maybe with hindsight, you'll agree, too:

    1. "The 'I hate my wife/husband' genre of jokes."

    —u/Seruvius

    2. "Hating your spouse. I'm so happy that more people are waiting to get married because they want to be sure their partner is the right one for them. It's not enough to just love your partner, you have to like spending time with them, too."

    —u/PurpleDreamer28

    A couple arguing
    3. "Getting beaten by your elders."

    —u/MustardDinosaur

    4. "In the state of Washington, we passed a law that forces employers to disclose job wages in ad postings so we could normalize people speaking about wages and let people know they are federally protected in doing so."

    —u/BushyOreo

    A sign asking for employees
    5. "Being an absent father. Millennial Dads have made Dadding cool."

    —u/FauxBoho

    6. "They spend way less on diamonds."

    —u/Ancient_Wisdom_Yall

    Closeup of a diamond
    7. "Millennials killed ironing clothes."

    —u/FriedandOutofFocus

    Someone ironing clothes on an ironing board
    8. "Having kids just because 'that's what everyone else did.'"

    —u/sunshinelollipops95

    9. "The stigma of mental health."

    —u/T-Shurts

    10. "Toxic family dynamics. Oh yeah, millennials demand full accountability for generational bullshit."

    —u/iLuvFrootLoopz

    A family having a heated discussion
    11. "All of that 'loyalty to the workplace, work is the most important thing' bullshit. Don’t go above and beyond — act your wage and pay me what I’m worth. Glad we are finally stopping the abusive employer/employee relationships that boomers set in place."

    —u/mealdealfromtesco

    12. "I love seeing the downfall of crappy chain restaurants."

    —u/mytwocents22

    A family having dinner in a restaurant
    13. "The way millennials treat the LGBTQIA+ community is much better than previous generations."

    —u/BlizzPenguin

    People waving Pride flags
    14. "Men holding in their emotions for the sake of 'being a man.'"

    —u/LittleDrumminBoy

    15. "The stigma against childless/childfree people is a lot lower."

    —u/LilacMages

    16. "Millennials and hipsters are responsible for healthier food options."

    —u/CalmNeedleworker3100

    A woman eating avocado toast
    17. "In America, smoking is almost nonexistent compared to when I was a kid."

    —u/StuckinSuFu

    Someone smoking in the car
    18. "Feeding our pets shit food."

    —u/ApeMoneyClub

    a dog eating its food
    19. "I'm proud we go to therapy! Gen X and boomers seem to feel like it's only for crazy people. Go talk to someone, damn!"

    —u/EndoHobbit

    And finally...

    20. "Hooters."

    —u/whitewail602

    Hooters
    Got your own suggestions? See you in the comments!

    These entries were edited for length and clarity.

    If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 (4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.

    The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.