Listen up — millennials are here to stay, and they aren't going anywhere. A lot has changed under the generational shift that they've been a part of, whether you like it or not.
Redditor u/BigCuppaCoff33 recently asked the people of Reddit, "What are you proud of that millennials have actually 'ended' or 'ruined?'" Honestly, it's good that we left so many of these things behind, and maybe with hindsight, you'll agree, too:
2. "Hating your spouse. I'm so happy that more people are waiting to get married because they want to be sure their partner is the right one for them. It's not enough to just love your partner, you have to like spending time with them, too."
4. "In the state of Washington, we passed a law that forces employers to disclose job wages in ad postings so we could normalize people speaking about wages and let people know they are federally protected in doing so."
—u/BushyOreo
10. "Toxic family dynamics. Oh yeah, millennials demand full accountability for generational bullshit."
11. "All of that 'loyalty to the workplace, work is the most important thing' bullshit. Don’t go above and beyond — act your wage and pay me what I’m worth. Glad we are finally stopping the abusive employer/employee relationships that boomers set in place."
13. "The way millennials treat the LGBTQIA+ community is much better than previous generations."
—u/BlizzPenguin
19. "I'm proud we go to therapy! Gen X and boomers seem to feel like it's only for crazy people. Go talk to someone, damn!"
—u/EndoHobbit
