1. "I hate when people leave their paper coffee cup on a random shelf in Walmart when they're done with it. That's so gross and entitled. Throw away your own garbage."
2. "Hyping themselves up too much — saying shit like 'That wouldn’t fly with me, everyone knows not to mess with me,' 'People look up to me,' or 'I’ll have your back until you cross me.' Bro, this isn’t a movie, relax. I don’t think these people understand that the more you have to hype yourself up, the less people actually think that of you."
3. "People who just stop walking as soon as they enter a door. It happens so many times at grocery stores. Move out of the way, please. You are not the only person trying to use the door."
—u/Joe_Aid
4. "Not using your turn signals. God works in mysterious ways, but you don't have to. Use the damn turn signal."
—u/LizzyBear58
5. "Someone was blasting music on the bus. I looked at them like, 'Are you fucking serious?' She looked at me like I'm an asshole."
8. "Messing with your muffler to make your car sound like it's from The Fast and the Furious."
10. "People who don’t flush and don’t wash their hands after using a toilet. It's really disgusting, considering we just got done with the pandemic. A lot of people don’t have proper basic hygiene."
15. "People who scream at their kids in public. It's just as bad as people who let their kids run absolutely wild, just on the other end of the spectrum."
17. "When people leave their dog off their leash while hiking — especially when they say 'He’s friendly!' as he’s bounding up the hill at you with full force and then jumps up on you. And then they say, 'He never does that.' Sure, dude."
—u/sub-ubi
18. "People who upload several selfies every day and document every little thing they do."
19. "Leaving a toilet clogged and letting someone else fix it. I judge you HARD!"
