    "You Are 100% A Trash Human": People Are Sharing The Things That They Secretly Judge Other People For

    "People who don’t flush and don’t wash their hands after using a toilet. It's really disgusting, considering we just got done with the pandemic. A lot of people don’t have proper basic hygiene."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Listen — we all judge others for stuff they do, even if we're not exactly super vocal about it.

    A woman with a disapproving look on her face
    Fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Redditor u/FvckJerry16 recently asked the people of Reddit, "What's something that you silently judge people for?" Try not to get too self-conscious if you see something you do mentioned here:

    1. "I hate when people leave their paper coffee cup on a random shelf in Walmart when they're done with it. That's so gross and entitled. Throw away your own garbage."

    —u/variablegridlock

    2. "Hyping themselves up too much — saying shit like 'That wouldn’t fly with me, everyone knows not to mess with me,' 'People look up to me,' or 'I’ll have your back until you cross me.' Bro, this isn’t a movie, relax. I don’t think these people understand that the more you have to hype yourself up, the less people actually think that of you."

    —u/stereotypedforefront

    3. "People who just stop walking as soon as they enter a door. It happens so many times at grocery stores. Move out of the way, please. You are not the only person trying to use the door."

    —u/Joe_Aid

    4. "Not using your turn signals. God works in mysterious ways, but you don't have to. Use the damn turn signal."

    —u/LizzyBear58

    A woman outraged while behind the wheel of her car
    Francesco Carta / Getty Images

    5. "Someone was blasting music on the bus. I looked at them like, 'Are you fucking serious?' She looked at me like I'm an asshole."

    —u/WildlyPresent

    A man loudly singing on a bus
    Drazen Zigic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    6. "Littering. You are 100% a trash human if you throw trash on the ground."

    —u/trksccrplr

    Someone throwing trash out of their car window
    Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

    7. "People who don’t put the shopping cart back where it goes."

    —u/andersonenvy

    A shopping cart in a parking lot
    Charles Gullung / Getty Images

    8. "Messing with your muffler to make your car sound like it's from The Fast and the Furious."

    —u/Necessary_Speech1096

    9. "People who chew with their mouth open."

    —u/Ok-Collection6482

    A woman biting her food
    Drbimages / Getty Images

    10. "People who don’t flush and don’t wash their hands after using a toilet. It's really disgusting, considering we just got done with the pandemic. A lot of people don’t have proper basic hygiene."

    —u/Luna_intoDoobies

    11. "Not saying 'Thank you' if I hold the door for them."

    —u/Ok_Potatoe1

    A young woman holding the door open for another woman
    Georgijevic / Getty Images

    12. "People scrolling on their phones when someone is talking to them."

    —u/JediAight

    13. "Not knowing the difference between 'their,' 'there,' and 'they’re.'"

    —u/xHomicide24x

    14. "People who don't spay or neuter their pets."

    —u/stfupcakes

    A black cat lying on a rug
    Grace Cary / Getty Images

    15. "People who scream at their kids in public. It's just as bad as people who let their kids run absolutely wild, just on the other end of the spectrum."

    —u/rubbersoulelena

    A woman yelling at her daughters with a megaphone
    Jamie Grill Photography / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    16. "Face tattoos. They just look so stupid and trashy."

    —u/Outrageous_Cod_8141

    17. "When people leave their dog off their leash while hiking — especially when they say 'He’s friendly!' as he’s bounding up the hill at you with full force and then jumps up on you. And then they say, 'He never does that.' Sure, dude."

    —u/sub-ubi

    18. "People who upload several selfies every day and document every little thing they do."

    —u/Poison_Regal31

    A woman taking a selfie
    F.j. Jimenez / Getty Images

    19. "Leaving a toilet clogged and letting someone else fix it. I judge you HARD!"

    —u/Psychologystudent28

    A person unclogging the toilet with a plunger
    Jelly Stock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    And finally...

    20. "People who smoke or vape around kids."

    —u/TonyPajamas518

    A man smoking a cigarette
    Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

    Agree? Disagree? Got your own pet peeves? See you in the comments!

    These entries have been edited for length and clarity.