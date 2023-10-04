People Are Sharing Things That Aren't Illegal But Are Still Terrible To Do, And I Agree With Plenty Of These

There are plenty of things people do in society that, while not explicitly illegal, are pretty damn annoying.
Redditor u/Welikeme23 recently asked the people of Reddit, "What's something that's not illegal, but you're still an asshole if you do it?" I gotta say, I agree with a LOT of these responses — maybe you will, too:
2. "Standing in the middle of a grocery store aisle, gabbing with an acquaintance, as your carts are blocking everyone else."
—u/ShakeCNY
9. "Going to a concert and recording several full songs on your phone while holding it over your head with full brightness."
—u/LTStech
10. "LED lights on some cars. You guys blind me every time you guys are behind me or in front of me. You can't even tell anymore if they are using high beams."
—u/False_Ad7098
11. "Buying multiple residential properties and charging renters excessive rents to cover your mortgage on them. You're contributing to the overall increase in housing prices and making it less affordable for everyone else. Basically, you're taking away other people's futures in order to pad your own retirement savings."
—u/Trialnotrial
12. "Walking down a busy street with four friends, shoulder to shoulder, at quarter of a mile per hour."
