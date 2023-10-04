    People Are Sharing Things That Aren't Illegal But Are Still Terrible To Do, And I Agree With Plenty Of These

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There are plenty of things people do in society that, while not explicitly illegal, are pretty damn annoying.

    A man in a convertible giving someone the finger
    Redditor u/Welikeme23 recently asked the people of Reddit, "What's something that's not illegal, but you're still an asshole if you do it?" I gotta say, I agree with a LOT of these responses — maybe you will, too:

    1. "Talking in movie theaters during the movie."

    —u/Objective_Narwhal_57

    Two women talking in a theater
    2. "Standing in the middle of a grocery store aisle, gabbing with an acquaintance, as your carts are blocking everyone else."

    —u/ShakeCNY

    3. "Taking a parking spot from someone already waiting for it is pretty shitty."

    —u/Perfect-Ad9637

    A man talking on his phone standing outside of his car
    4. "Letting your dog shit on the neighbor's lawn."

    —u/BinchSalvattore

    A dog pooping
    5. "Snapping your fingers at waitstaff."

    —u/ravenlynnx

    6. "Cutting in line."

    —u/Greedy_Peanut7477

    People waiting in line
    7. "Listening to music in public without headphones."

    —u/you-are-number-6

    8. "Cheating on your partner — especially when you're married."

    —u/SuperMadCow

    A man texting while his partner looks on suspiciously
    9. "Going to a concert and recording several full songs on your phone while holding it over your head with full brightness."

    —u/LTStech

    People with their phones out at a concert
    10. "LED lights on some cars. You guys blind me every time you guys are behind me or in front of me. You can't even tell anymore if they are using high beams."

    —u/False_Ad7098

    11. "Buying multiple residential properties and charging renters excessive rents to cover your mortgage on them. You're contributing to the overall increase in housing prices and making it less affordable for everyone else. Basically, you're taking away other people's futures in order to pad your own retirement savings."

    —u/Trialnotrial

    For sale signs for houses
    12. "Walking down a busy street with four friends, shoulder to shoulder, at quarter of a mile per hour."

    —u/VladimirPoitin

    13. "Putting on a new roll of toilet paper upside down."

    —u/Aide-Subject

    A roll of toilet paper
    14. "Sending junk mail in the post."

    —u/Acceptable-Karma-178

    15. "Scalping limited-supply items."

    —u/darktowerseeker

    16. "Gouging consumers on prescription drugs."

    —u/Acceptable-Karma-178

    Pills and money
    17. "YouTube pranks."

    —u/Admirable-Bluebird-4

    18. "Calling someone when you really could just text."

    —u/BGoodOswaldo

    19. "Letting a door swing back in someone's face."

    —u/mbcorbin

    A woman holding a door open to let another woman inside
    And finally...

    20. "Voting for corrupt scumbags."

    —u/Acceptable-Karma-178

    Agree? Disagree? Got your own suggestions? See you in the comments!

