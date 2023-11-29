4.

"A girl I'd been on one date with runs into me a few days later and gives me a CD with no context. She tells me to listen to the end. Back home, I plug it in on my old laptop. There's one long audio file on there, a recording of her singing 'I Kissed a Girl' in the most tone-deaf, lyric-blind way possible. Which would've been fine...if she wasn't doing a METAL version. Horribly. Right at the end, she reads some weird essay about all these fucked-up things that were going through her head while we went out, and all the things she wanted to do with me. She ended up doing the same thing to, like, three other girls I know."