10.

"'Oh, giving mom a day off?' 'Is dad babysitting today?' Attitudes like this drive me up the wall. NO, my brother is not babysitting his own kids; he is being a father. He is just as capable as his wife. This harms men by keeping them out of the 'nurturing caregiver' box and teaches boys and young men that men are 'lesser' than women when it comes to doing things with and for their children beyond providing a paycheck. This hurts women because it keeps them confined in the 'caregiver' box and teaches boys and young men that 'women are the authority when it comes to children.' I think it also contributes to the stigma women still face in the workplace regarding taking time off if/when they have kids, since we (unintentionally, perhaps) condition kids — who grow up to be hiring managers — to believe that women are the primary caregivers and are expected to put children first."