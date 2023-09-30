13.

"My friend's former fiancé was a nice dude. He was a firefighter, he was easy to talk to, he treated her well, and he got her a nice ring. Every now and then, the ring would go missing, but he would eventually find it, safe and sound. She had a good job, too, and was giving him thousands of dollars a month to fix up a house they had bought to live in after they'd gotten married. It turns out that the dude was living two lives, or attempting to, at the very least. He had been married for over 10 years and had two kids, the engagement ring was his wife's, and he stole it back every now and then to 'find' it for her. There was never a house, he never bought one, and he used all the thousands he had been given solely on cocaine. Needless to say, they canceled the wedding."