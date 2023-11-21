9.

"Back in my college days, we had a friend who came from a pretty wealthy family — but you couldn't tell, because he lived in the dorms like everyone else. Any time someone suggested we go to a restaurant or to a game or show, he never asked about how much it cost or said he'd have to check his bank account like other people would say. Then, one day, he casually mentioned his father was going to bring him back to campus in their helicopter."