People Are Sharing Myths About Parenting That Everyone Still Believes, And It's Really Eye-Opening

6.

"That all parents, specifically mothers, have an instinct that will kick in eventually and your child will be your world. Mine told me from a very early age that I wasn't the kid she'd wanted — I was ugly, fat, whatever. I finally ended things completely this year when she told me she's always hated me and never wanted me. I needed the closure. She made my life hell, especially since she had two kids after me that she loves. My daughter hasn't ever been shouted at, hurt, or made to feel like less than the wonderful person she is. I suppose I can thank my mother for showing me how not to be."