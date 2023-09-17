    People Are Sharing "Normal" Things That Are Actually Gross, And It's Pretty Eye-Opening

    "When someone else 'washes' my dishes for me and I drink from a 'clean' glass and it smells of rotting food, and I look at my sponge and it's covered in food, because someone thought that smearing food around my dishes with a sponge somehow made them clean."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Look, there are some things that happen in everyday life that are just flat-out gross — but when it comes to what those things actually are, opinions differ across the board.

    Woman giving two thumbs-down
    Saovadee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Redditor u/gilligan888 recently asked the people of Reddit, "What’s something everyone finds normal, but you find it to be gross?" Some of these replies were...interesting, to say the least:

    1. "Spitting, especially loogies. I literally almost throw up when I see someone doing it."

    u/Greyattimes

    Kid spitting out water in a field
    Oliver Rossi / Getty Images

    2. "On colder days, when my dad walks the dog, he’ll sometimes hold the dog poop bag in his hands to warm his hands."

    u/Agreeable-Abalone328

    3. "I am repulsed by holding chalk and writing on a chalkboard. The touch, the feel, the sound — everything."

    u/cajaye3260

    A person writing on a blackboard with chalk
    Stockce / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    4. "People monetizing their kids on YouTube."

    u/Remarkable-Camp8577

    5. "When someone else 'washes' my dishes for me and I drink from a 'clean' glass and it smells of rotting food, and I look at my sponge and it's covered in food, because someone thought that smearing food around my dishes with a sponge somehow made them clean."

    u/cajaye3260

    6. "Children with food on their face."

    u/sogajif653

    Child eating a PB&amp;amp;J sandwich with jelly on their face
    Lacaosa / Getty Images

    7. "Wearing those big-ass engagement rings and never properly cleaning them. Especially in a hospital, nobody should be wearing anything below the elbow, for good hand hygiene. I can’t imagine how many germs live between all those diamonds that are now spreading to my patients. Just take it all off and leave them at home!"

    u/LaAndala

    Close-up of a ring on a finger
    Jeffrey Coolidge / Getty Images

    8. "Licking their fingers to turn a page. Turns my stomach!"

    u/lanurk

    9. "The sound of people chewing."

    u/sogajif653

    10. "Not washing hands before a meal. You have been in filth, and you are going to touch your food with those hands? Yuck."

    u/Linamoon22

    Person washing their hands
    Mike Kemp / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    11. "Childbirth. We're all here because of it, and it's currently my day job to catch a baby or two per day, but goddamn, is it like watching a woman's genitals go through Vietnam each time."

    u/sogajif653

    12. "Washing dishes in a tub of soapy water and not rinsing off the soap suds, and not scrubbing the outsides of pots and pans as well. It makes me want to vomit. I'd rather not taste stale soap and bacteria in my cup of tea or food, thanks. I can always tell."

    u/Rare-Park-6490

    A stack of dirty dishes in the sink
    Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

    13. "Leaving the toilet seat up after flushing."

    u/freakerbell

    A hand closing a toilet lid
    Cunaplus_m.faba / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    14. "Unkempt beards."

    u/TheSnoz

    15. "Five-foot-long eyelashes."

    u/LazerFile

    16. "Blowing out birthday cake candles. Here, let me blow my spit all over this cake, then cut it up and expect everyone to eat it. Instead, we should do a sheet cake for all and a cupcake with a candle for the blower."

    u/rodstroker

    A person blowing out birthday candles on a cake
    Ezra Bailey / Getty Images

    17. "Long nails."

    u/carrotwhirl

    18. "Posting uncensored pictures, videos, or text messages of other people online to make fun of them."

    u/No-Mess-8968

    19. "When people don't wear underwear under their gym clothes. I don't care who you are — you better be wiping off the seats of the equipment, because you know you got your liquids on it."

    u/Bartok_and_croutons

    A person doing chin-ups
    Silke Woweries / Getty Images

    And finally...

    20. "Employers paying new hires more than tenured employees, and having drastically different pay rates for people with similar credentials doing the same job."

    u/BonaroovianSky

    Agree? Disagree? Got your own? See you in the comments!

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.