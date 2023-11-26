16.

"OBGYN here. Childbirth absolutely can and does changes the caliber of the vagina. The entire field of urogynecology wouldn't exist if that weren't the case. People love to say everything goes back to normal after delivery. It's not true, and it doesn't make you an anti-feminist to acknowledge the realities of pushing a ten-centimeter diameter, nine-pound sack of potatoes out of the pelvis. This messaging is detrimental and causes patients with incontinence and prolapse not to seek help. This is NOT to say that the 'husband stitch' is a good thing...or even that it exists. I've literally never heard of it being performed outside of the internet, and a partner has only asked me about it once in my entire career. (My response was: 'Do you need it?')"