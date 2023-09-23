16.

"I poured milk in the open window of a lady's SUV in the dead heat of a Texas summer. I was 19 and driving down this one-way street with one lane on my way back from the grocery store. This lady in an SUV was tailgating me SO close that if I had to break for any safety reasons she would've rear-ended my car. She was honking and flashing her lights at me. She eventually got so angry that I was going the speed limit that she drove over the sidewalk, almost hitting a tree, and then she hauled ass down the road and did the same thing to another car 30 yards in front of me. I saw her car five minutes later, parking in a shopping center with the back right window down. I got milk from my grocery bag and poured it in into her window."