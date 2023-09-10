9.

"In the field of genetics, there's a bunch of stuff we don't report back because they're considered incidental findings. This can include genetic diseases with no treatment or mitigation, or non-paternity. If your kid is sick with a genetic disease and you go get genetic testing done for mom, dad, and little Timmy, we do not automatically report back if dad is no relation or is actually an uncle. At the same time, in most places you have the right to request your data."