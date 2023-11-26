19.

"It was a start-up advertising agency. My first day, I came in and they asked me where my laptop was. They had never told me to bring it and I thought it was very odd they wanted me to work on a personal device. Luckily, I did have it on me due to my classes I was taking nearby. They didn't have me sign any employment paperwork and my direct supervisor was nowhere to be found. Another employee seemed confused about what to do with me, so she had me go on the company website to review it and learn about some of the work they'd done. So I did that, expecting someone to come eventually and give me some actual training or direction. An hour or so goes by and no one did. I asked other employees who again just looked confused and said they didn't know. I waited for another two hours and when lunch time came, I just took my stuff and left. I never got paid for that day but I didn't care. It was just so weird."