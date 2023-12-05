2.

"He managed time very differently than anyone I was used to. Our meeting with him began precisely on schedule, lasted 30 minutes, and there was no chit-chat. Before this meeting, we had a pre-meeting with his admin to discuss expectations. The admin explained that we had to be on time, there was no introductions, small talk, or marketing, and we should be prepared to answer technical and financial questions quickly and succinctly. If there were numbers, we had to know precisely which page of the material had the information. When the meeting took place, we were brought in exactly at the start time. Within 30 seconds, he was asking us all manner of questions. I had to field technical questions that appeared to be asked not so much for whether my answer was right, but that I didn't hesitate. I also gained a healthy respect for my manager, as he was SHARP and answered quickly and accurately."