2.

"In the early 20th century, William J. A. Bailey started producing an energy drink called Radithor . He had no medical license, and was not a chemist. To make Radithor, he dissolved radium tablets in water. Since there were no regulations against this, he broke no laws. Golfer Eben Byers was prescribed the stuff, and the radioactive poisoning gave him several types of cancer. The FDA finally stepped in and shut Bailey down, but he just relocated and started a new radioactive substance-based company. Byers died in 1928 and was buried in a lead-lined coffin. In 1965, researchers dug him up to study his remains and found him emitting ridiculous amounts of radiation. Bailey went on to write all kinds of patents, and headed up the electronics division of IBM during WWII."