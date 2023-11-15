People Are Sharing Their Most Embarrassing Moments, And I'm Getting Second-Hand Embarrassment From Some Of These

We've all been embarrassed plenty of times in our lives. Maybe you're feeling embarrassed this very second.
Redditor u/zaynaquinn recently asked the people of Reddit, "What was your most embarrassing moment?" Chances are you'll find some common ground within these posts — I mean, what's more relatable than feeling embarrassed?
1. "I walked face first into a street light lamp post because I was staring at a beautiful girl walking towards the direction where I was coming from. It was in front of the main gate of our university. Hundreds of students saw it. My friends laughed hard as hell."
—u/Whichosednrt
2. "At a retreat, we all were sitting on a hardwood floor. The speaker said, 'Let us have a moment of silence to reflect upon God's word in our hearts.' At that point, my stomach was bothering me. I knew the best thing to do was to let out a fart. I thought, well, this is just a little fart, if I let it out slowly, it will be silent. No one will be the wiser. So I let it go. The fart was extremely loud and was amplified by the wood floors, and the silence of the room. It echoed and sounded as if my asshole had torn in half. It elicited chuckles and laughter afterwards. I claimed it."
3. "I farted in the lift, and when it opened my boss got in."
4. "Near the end of freshman year of college, my first ever bf dumped me. I was devastated, but I played it really cool and acted like it was fine. We were laughing and joking as he left. Soon as the door closed behind him, I burst into tears. Not five minutes later, he's knocking on my door because he left his book bag behind. That was some mortifying shite."
5. "I was at my friend's birthday party in high school and was super drunk. I ran up to a group of people and said, 'Watch this!' I then proceeded to run and dive into a bounce house, only for the Velcro-lined entrance to grab my sweats and boxers and pull them down to my ankles. I’ll never forget the looks of horror on their faces while I laid there on my back with my legs in the air showing off all my goodies."
6. "When I was in fourth grade, I shit my pants in front of my entire class, including my crush. I held it in for about three hours, when I just couldn't anymore. In my defense, I had asked the teachers multiple times to go to the bathroom, but no one let me. Since then, I've taken the motto, 'If you won't let me shit when it's just my problem, then I'm going to make it our problem then. People, I have shit my pants before and I will shit them again.'"
—u/Tvisionary55
7. "When I was a kid, I was watching the new Harry Potter movie and I put some foreign objects in my mouth. I had this little habit of putting things in my mouth because I liked the taste of metal or plastic. At that moment, I was munching on small watch batteries because the iron or something was giving me interesting tastes. Mid-munching, my mom walked in and surprised me, leading me to swallow three watch batteries whole. I just turned to her afterwards and said, 'Mom, help.' I had to be rushed to the hospital, as my dumb ass thought it would open up in my stomach and kill me."
—u/Deebumduweh
8. "I attended a religious school, and we went to church every week. One week, the weather was particularly warm and muggy, and we were in church. I was wearing the school uniform shorts while sitting on the wooden pew, and my skin was very sticky. The priest was droning on through his homily, and I adjusted my position in the seat. The back of my sweaty, sticky leg stuck to the pew and made the loudest farting sound against the hardwood of the seat. It echoed through the church, and everything subsequently went silent. Everyone, including the priest, looked my way. There was a long, awkward, silent pause while everyone gazed at me while I flushed red like never before. Nothing else came of it, the priest continued droning on and everyone else continued being bored, but that moment of thunderous fart noise and the world standing still while everyone stared at little second-grade me was absolutely mortifying."
9. "If you ever saw Freaks and Geeks, there's a scene where a character is pushed out into the hallway from the locker room nude. That was a common prank in our school, except it was being pushed out into the gymnasium. It was after PE, so there was rarely someone in there, but when it happened to me there was a bunch of people setting up equipment for an assembly. Being the shortest kid in your grade sucked. I was the target."
10. "'I recently went on a vacation with some friends and a mutual friend who I don't know that well. Him and I took the pullout couches, and his was right next to the bathroom. Later one night, when we were all walking around away from our hotel, I got the stomach rumbles. Then the nausea hit. I've never felt so sick in my life. It felt like someone was grabbing my insides and twisting them. The second we got back to our hotel, I made a beeline for the bathroom. Through that paper thin wall, this guy I barely knew heard me shit pure liquid out of my ass (complete with loud, wet farts), cry, and vomit in a trash can in front of me. I spent the rest of the night shivering in bed and making runs to the bathroom."
11. "I went to Catholic school, and during my first confession, when the priest put his hand up to bless and forgive me for my sins, I high-fived him 😂."
12. "I was a freshman in high school playing soccer. We had gotten our asses totally kicked by the best team in the league. At the end of the game, the moms would usually bring snacks and drinks for everyone. My team didn't really have a great support network, so nobody brought them for us. I was so tired and sad that when we lost, I got confused and followed the other team to the snack area. They had Twinkies, jerky, those little juice boxes that looked like grenades...the best stuff. I started scarfing them down and noticed I was the only one on my team eating with these guys. There was so much silence as an entire team of players and their support parents just looked at me. I was like, 'Oh...I shouldn't be here.' They all started laughing at me. Then I walked back to my side of the field, with my entire team laughing at me. Yeah, it was a tough day."
—u/Anom8675309
13. "I was doing a play and I had to come in a side entrance and down these steps. Each step in that theater was like a small landing — you step down, take two strides, then step down. I had to time it so that, by the time I finished my monologue, I was standing in the front of the stage between the two narrators. It was our final dress rehearsal and my mom showed up to record me. I was making my way down, I stepped wrong, and from what I saw on the recording, what everyone else sees is me literally dropping out of view and then everyone laughing. I basically somersaulted my way back to my feet and jumped back up to my feet, blushing the rest of the way to the stage, mortified. I didn't realize it until I watched the recording back, though. I never stopped monologuing. Not once. I was still doing my lines as I fell and as I was popping up without missing a beat. It was embarrassing as hell in the moment, but I was kind of proud of it after the fact."
—u/jackfaire
14. "I have this issue where, when I'm stressed, scared, or sad, I laugh. So, I once laughed at a funeral. I felt so bad and I literally wanted to bury myself six feet under."
15. "I failed the bar exam. I had to tell my bosses, friends, and family. Not fun. (I passed on my second try, but still so embarrassing.)"
16. "I puked while doing deadlifts, and of course the girl I had my eye on saw me dribble shitty-ass frosted donut protein powder down my shirt as it happened."
—u/StiffDiq
17. "When I was younger, my mom didn’t teach me how to put a pad on and I started my period for the first time…while at school 🫠 Someone asked me if I spilled BBQ sauce on myself. And then, during a test, my pad slipped out and fell out in front of everyone because I didn’t take the wrapper off.'
18. "I had a great day at a waterpark, and towards the afternoon a woman came up to me and whispered in my ear that I have a problem with my swimsuit. I reached behind a noticed a huge gap. The fabric was torn right in the middle and you could see my white, untanned asscrack. I was running around like this all day and no one said anything."
—u/DarrenAShah
19. "During a show I made for our national festival, I accidentally sang a song from another country. Everybody was booing me. So humiliating."
—u/kremata
And finally...
20. "I shit my pants at my ex's nephew's first birthday party. We had a small party at a local park with pizza and cake. I'm dairy intolerant, so I asked my ex to stop and get Lactaid before the event. He told me we were near bathrooms and I would be fine if I had to go to the bathroom. We were not near any bathrooms. I felt the urge to go number two, which was coming quickly. I told my ex, and we started walking towards the restrooms, or so we thought. Turns out we were walking in the wrong direction. I could not hold it anymore. I started shitting myself. He told me to go into the thicket along the walking trail/bike path we were on to finish relieving myself. He went to get baby wipes from his sister. I cleaned up and left my underwear, and my pride, in the thicket."
—u/missnewjulia
Got your own embarrassing stories? See you in the comments!
Note: These stories were edited for length and clarity.