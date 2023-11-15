People Are Sharing Their Most Embarrassing Moments, And I'm Getting Second-Hand Embarrassment From Some Of These

13.

"I was doing a play and I had to come in a side entrance and down these steps. Each step in that theater was like a small landing — you step down, take two strides, then step down. I had to time it so that, by the time I finished my monologue, I was standing in the front of the stage between the two narrators. It was our final dress rehearsal and my mom showed up to record me. I was making my way down, I stepped wrong, and from what I saw on the recording, what everyone else sees is me literally dropping out of view and then everyone laughing. I basically somersaulted my way back to my feet and jumped back up to my feet, blushing the rest of the way to the stage, mortified. I didn't realize it until I watched the recording back, though. I never stopped monologuing. Not once. I was still doing my lines as I fell and as I was popping up without missing a beat. It was embarrassing as hell in the moment, but I was kind of proud of it after the fact."