11.

"I remember learning that MSG (sodium glutamate) was really bad for you. It was one of those things I heard both at school and in my family, to the point where we wouldn’t buy any product that had MSG in the ingredients. There have been multiple studies showing no evidence of adverse health effects from MSG. There's a subset of people that report hypersensitivity to it — but in double-blind experiments, their symptoms tend not to show up when they don’t know they’ve eaten it. Conversely, their symptoms DO show up when they think they’ve eaten it but haven’t. MSG is literally just salt and glutamate protein, which is separately in just about everything you eat anyway."