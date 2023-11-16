Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    "She Told Me I Was Wrong": 20 Things People Learned In Grade School That Turned Out To Be Disproven

    "Back in my day, Pluto was still a planet."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    As great as teachers can be, nobody's perfect — and some teachers end up passing down knowledge that's, uh, not very knowledgable.

    A teacher with a &quot;Kick me!&quot; sticker on their back
    Hill Street Studios / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    Redditor u/Educationalplankto recently asked the people of Reddit, "What is a fact that you learned in grade school that has been disproven?" Reading some of these, I'm just happy we have the internet now:

    1. "The tastebud zones thing."

    —u/keepinitrealzs

    Closeup of someone sticking their tongue out
    Jonathan Knowles / Getty Images

    2. "Gum doesn’t sit in your system for seven years."

    —u/Purple_Information41

    a chewed piece of gum
    Adshooter / Getty Images

    3. "In the early 1980s, we were told that we would soon use the metric system in the US. Still waiting."

    —u/Low-Argument3170

    4. "Humans are the only animals that use tools."

    —u/bullet_proof_smile

    5. "We were taught that Rosa Parks didn't get up from her seat because 'she just got tired one day' — that the entire action was the spontaneous action of a lone woman."

    —u/StillSilentMajority7

    Closeup of Rosa Parks
    Universalimagesgroup / Getty Images

    6. "Back in my day, Pluto was still a planet."

    —u/88988988988

    7. "That we won't be walking around with a calculator in our pockets."

    —u/Need_Bacon

    a woman using the calculator on her phone
    Getty Images

    8. "That carrots make your eyesight better. This was in the early '90s."

    —u/show_pleasure

    carrots
    Rebeca Mello / Getty Images

    9. "Blood is blue in your veins and only turns red when you bleed because of oxygen."

    —u/tiddysprinkle

    10. "The Food Pyramid."

    —u/loquacious_avenger

    The food pyramid
    David Munns / Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF

    11. "I remember learning that MSG (sodium glutamate) was really bad for you. It was one of those things I heard both at school and in my family, to the point where we wouldn’t buy any product that had MSG in the ingredients. There have been multiple studies showing no evidence of adverse health effects from MSG. There's a subset of people that report hypersensitivity to it — but in double-blind experiments, their symptoms tend not to show up when they don’t know they’ve eaten it. Conversely, their symptoms DO show up when they think they’ve eaten it but haven’t. MSG is literally just salt and glutamate protein, which is separately in just about everything you eat anyway."

    —u/Approximatl

    12. "You’ll use cursive forever."

    —u/CharmyFrog

    a pen writing in cursive
    Jayk7 / Getty Images

    13. "That men have one less rib than women. 🙄"

    —u/LordVolcanon

    14. "We had lessons on how to get out of quicksand at school. I have no doubt that the method is valid — but needing to know how to get out of quicksand really isn’t an issue."

    —u/KetoCurious97

    A man in a large puddle
    Getty Images

    15. "Eggs are bad because of cholesterol."

    —u/Lucius_Funk

    Boiled eggs on a plate
    Manuel Mocanu / Getty Images/500px

    16. "The fact that someone will try to pressure me to smoke or do drugs often. I feel more peer pressured into drinking oat milk or not eating meat than I do doing drugs."

    —u/camsterpants

    17. "Margarine is better for you than butter."

    —u/Ill_Plankton_4225

    Margarine
    Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images

    18. "That frogs don’t feel pain because they don’t have skin like humans do. I think the middle school science teacher who said this was just trying to calm down some upset kiddos during frog dissection day."

    —u/TemperatureMore5623

    Closeup of a frog
    Peter Atkinson / Getty Images/500px Prime

    19. "We were taught in third grade that Martin Luther King Jr. and his family died from a bomb being thrown through the window of his home after his 'I Have a Dream' speech. A few years later, my mom said something about how he was shot and maybe there was a bomb thrown into his home, but that wasn’t how he died. I told her that’s not what happened; she told me I was wrong."

    —u/dog1029

    And finally...

    20. "I was taught that in college you will spend all of your study time in a library reading and researching using books and reference catalogs — that the internet was evil and full of lies and not a valid resource for academic research."

    —u/Begany11

    Got your own? See you in the comments!

    Note: These entries have been edited for length and clarity.