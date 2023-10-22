People Are Sharing Myths That People Still Believe Anyway, And Some Of These Are Pretty Shocking

11.

"That polygraphs, aka lie detectors, are accurate. Actual scientific assessments of the accuracy of polygraphs consistently show little to no evidence that they are accurate, despite their prevalence in use by law enforcement agencies for investigations and for security clearances. It can result in a lot of false positives of people being nervous about questioning, as well as their physical stress being picked up as a lie by the person 'analyzing' the output. (I’m using air quotes here since it’s one of those things where the analysis is more subjective than objective, so it's prone to human bias.)"