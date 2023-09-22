There are so many things out there that are, really, just beyond the pale — and yet! Society continues to treat these things as totally normal.
4. "Honestly, the way that society panders to narcissists on social media. It's become problematic in a variety of ways."
5. "America’s healthcare system, including insurance policies and makers. We simply don’t value health at all, and they profit off of illness. It’s about money over people and lives."
7. "The sexualization of teenage girls. It's 2023, and 11-year-olds walking home from school are getting catcalled, flashed, and openly masturbated to. Don't believe me? Ask one."
—u/endorrawitch
11. "Letting dogs lick your mouth. You see where their tongue goes, right? I bet some of you wouldn't kiss your significant other after they toss your salad. But a dog licking his own ass? 'Come here, Spot, give me kisses.' Disgusting."
—u/gugudan
14. "Politicians being blatantly corrupt and no systems in place to hold them responsible so you basically have to wait until they are out of office while watching them destroy your province."
15. "Recording people who are minding their own business in public and posting it to social media, and influencers who shove their camera and microphones into the faces of people who clearly don't want to be 'interviewed.'"
18. "Male circumcision, wherever it's practiced. It's often done to babies, who cannot consent. It's a completely pointless mutilation of the male genitalia. I can't imagine going up to a couple who've just had an infant son and suggesting that somebody cut up his dick."
19. "Wealthy societies forcing people to live in the street and blaming the people who do so for their situation."
