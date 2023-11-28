5.

"My family (French) has strict rules regarding food and when you should eat. During COVID, I got stuck in Austria for three months at my now-fiancé's family's house. First of all, they don't really eat in the evening — just cold bread with some stuff on it (cheese, ham). Sometimes they would cook rather late compared to my usual eating times, and I was sooo freaking hungry, but I didn't want to complain. One time, her mom decided to only cook after work, so it was around 5 p.m. when she started. At the time, my last meal was around 8 a.m. I decided to say something to my girlfriend, and she just went, 'We snack whenever we are hungry.' I went, 'But we're adults, we're supposed to eat only at meal times.' She was very disturbed by that. And, yes, my fiancée really doesn't like my family's habits, because lunch is too early for her and dinner is too big."