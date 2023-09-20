People Are Sharing The Worst Examples Of Cognitive Dissonance They've Ever Seen, And My Mind Is Blown At A Few Of These

10.

"I had a (now ex)-best friend who had a pregnancy scare. She was super pro-life and a very conservative Republican. I asked her what she was going to do and what support she needed from me, and she said she was considering getting an abortion if she was pregnant. When I seemed surprised, she said, 'Well, it's different for me. I'm not a slut like those other girls. I'm not ready for a baby. It's different...' We stopped being friends after that. I couldn't handle it anymore."