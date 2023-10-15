16.

"We had a student teacher for six months when I was in sixth grade, and toward the end of her time with us, she had to record herself teaching a lesson to the class for her school. We had this class clown who happened to be near the camcorder. During the recording, he apparently kept saying things like 'Shit, penis, fuck,' quiet enough for no one in class to hear but loud enough to be obvious on the recording. The student teacher ended up having to redo the entire video, and we had to sit through the exact same lesson a week later without the class clown present."