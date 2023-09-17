"I Had Tiger Beat Posters Of Them": People Are Sharing Their Childhood Celebrity Crushes, And It's A Trip Down Memory Lane

Having a childhood crush on a celebrity is just a part of growing up. Everyone had one, and it's funny to reminisce about who they were specifically.
Redditor u/Israel_Hindeya recently asked the people of Reddit, "Which celebrity did you have the hots for when you were young?" Maybe one of these was yours, too:
1. "Edward Furlong. We had Terminator 2 on VHS, and I watched it so many times. When I watched it again as a much older adult, he looked like a fetus."
2. "Cary Elwes. I would watch him all the time in Robin Hood: Men in Tights and The Princess Bride. I was so enamored."
3. "I used to have a crush on Christina Applegate. I still do, but I used to, too."
5. "Brendan Fraser in George of the Jungle. I didn't understand why I liked the scenes where he was shirtless in the jungle better than the scenes where he's fully clothed, but I kept rewinding."
7. "Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano were directly responsible for helping me realize I'm bi. So. Hot."
9. "David Bowie as Jareth in Labyrinth was the first time I heard my daughter (at the time, only about 10 years old) refer to someone as hot. She was terribly embarrassed that she let it slip out loud, but I was just like, 'Hey, you're not wrong!'"
11. "Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Devon Sawa. I had Tiger Beat posters of them and everything."
12. "Jaden Smith in The Karate Kid! I used to think he was a girl, but turns out I’m a lesbian."
13. "Heather Graham. Felicity Shagwell really did it. I even dug her in Lost in Space."
15. "My first celebrity crush was Olivia Wilde, who I still like. I think I probably first saw her in House."
16. "Harrison Ford. Dude is just rugged. I would still want to chill with him. But more like I wanna have dinner and a glass of wine with him."
17. "Marina Sirtis, as I'm sure a lot of people who watched Star Trek: The Next Generation did."
18. "No contest — Raul Julia as Gomez in The Addams Family. He is still my dream husband."
19. "Jon Bon Jovi. I was 10 in 1992, and my dad got me a tape. I listened to it over and over and developed a huge crush on him. I feel like I was a little late to the game."
20. "Crispin Glover. There was something pathetically attractive about George McFly in Back to the Future."
21. "Hilary Duff…I thought my life was over when Frankie Muniz got to kiss her at the end of Agent Cody Banks 😮💨."
22. "John Schneider, aka Bo Duke. Eight-year-old me kissed him on the TV screen and got static-zapped, too."
23. "Elisabeth Shue in Adventures in Babysitting, when I was in sixth grade. That night, I was not able to sleep and I couldn't stop thinking about her. That very night, I also realized what it meant to fall in love. For months, I thought of her every time I went to bed. Even today, I can close my eyes and picture that first night so clearly."
25. "I’m a bit embarrassed to admit this, but — Mark Summers, the host of Nickelodeon’s Double Dare."
And finally...
Have your own crushes from way back when? See you in the comments!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.