    "I Had Tiger Beat Posters Of Them": People Are Sharing Their Childhood Celebrity Crushes, And It's A Trip Down Memory Lane

    Having a childhood crush on a celebrity is just a part of growing up. Everyone had one, and it's funny to reminisce about who they were specifically.

    Redditor u/Israel_Hindeya recently asked the people of Reddit, "Which celebrity did you have the hots for when you were young?" Maybe one of these was yours, too:

    1. "Edward Furlong. We had Terminator 2 on VHS, and I watched it so many times. When I watched it again as a much older adult, he looked like a fetus."

    u/DeadSharkEyes

    Close-up of Edward on a microphone
    TriStar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    2. "Cary Elwes. I would watch him all the time in Robin Hood: Men in Tights and The Princess Bride. I was so enamored."

    u/Consistentcjury490

    Close-up of Cary
    20th Century Fox / Everett Collection (76914.jpg)

    3. "I used to have a crush on Christina Applegate. I still do, but I used to, too."

    u/TooManyJabberwocks

    Christina in a colorful outfit
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    4. "Salma Hayek circa From Dusk Till Dawn. She's a goddess. ❤️"

    u/Dreddmartyr13

    Close-up of Salma
    Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    5. "Brendan Fraser in George of the Jungle. I didn't understand why I liked the scenes where he was shirtless in the jungle better than the scenes where he's fully clothed, but I kept rewinding."

    u/YouFancyBitch

    Brendan shirtless in the jungle
    Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    6. "Usher."

    u/KungFu-omega-warrior

    Close-up of Usher smiling and holding a lollipop
    © Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

    7. "Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano were directly responsible for helping me realize I'm bi. So. Hot."

    u/AluminumMonster35

    Close-up of Shannen and Alyssa
    Viacom / Courtesy Everett Collection

    8. "Brenda Song."

    u/LFpawgsnmilfs

    Close-up of Brenda smiling
    20thcentfox / © 20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

    9. "David Bowie as Jareth in Labyrinth was the first time I heard my daughter (at the time, only about 10 years old) refer to someone as hot. She was terribly embarrassed that she let it slip out loud, but I was just like, 'Hey, you're not wrong!'"

    u/velvet42

    Close-up of David as Jareth
    Tristar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    10. "Will Smith! Without a doubt."

    u/starshine913

    Close-up of Will wearing a backward baseball cap
    Chris Haston / NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

    11. "Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Devon Sawa. I had Tiger Beat posters of them and everything."

    u/hideyourbeans

    Jonathan and Devon smiling and sitting in the back of a van
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    12. "Jaden Smith in The Karate Kid! I used to think he was a girl, but turns out I’m a lesbian."

    u/solarlunaas

    Close-up of Jaden smiling
    Columbia Pictures / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    13. "Heather Graham. Felicity Shagwell really did it. I even dug her in Lost in Space."

    u/genericmovievillain

    Close-up of Heather as Felicity
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    14. "Belinda Carlisle. Yes, I am old."

    u/Thunderhorse74

    Close-up of Belinda
    Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

    15. "My first celebrity crush was Olivia Wilde, who I still like. I think I probably first saw her in House."

    u/TheOilCanMan2

    Close-up of Olivia holding a writing pad
    20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

    16. "Harrison Ford. Dude is just rugged. I would still want to chill with him. But more like I wanna have dinner and a glass of wine with him."

    u/-thefunpolice-

    Close-up of Harrison wearing a hat
    Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    17. "Marina Sirtis, as I'm sure a lot of people who watched Star Trek: The Next Generation did."

    u/hamiltrash1232

    Close-up of Marina
    CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

    18. "No contest — Raul Julia as Gomez in The Addams Family. He is still my dream husband."

    u/Slytherin_Panini

    Close-up of Raul as Gomez
    Melinda Sue Gordon / Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    19. "Jon Bon Jovi. I was 10 in 1992, and my dad got me a tape. I listened to it over and over and developed a huge crush on him. I feel like I was a little late to the game."

    u/aspophilia

    Close-up of Jon in a leather jacket
    Robert Knight Archive / Redferns

    20. "Crispin Glover. There was something pathetically attractive about George McFly in Back to the Future."

    u/StrawberryAlert

    Close-up of Crispin
    MCA / Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    21. "Hilary Duff…I thought my life was over when Frankie Muniz got to kiss her at the end of Agent Cody Banks 😮‍💨."

    u/ulove2

    Close-up of Hilary in a spaghetti-strap tank top
    MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

    22. "John Schneider, aka Bo Duke. Eight-year-old me kissed him on the TV screen and got static-zapped, too."

    u/Zoomeeze

    Close-up of John smiling
    Gene Trindl / TV Guide / CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

    23. "Elisabeth Shue in Adventures in Babysitting, when I was in sixth grade. That night, I was not able to sleep and I couldn't stop thinking about her. That very night, I also realized what it meant to fall in love. For months, I thought of her every time I went to bed. Even today, I can close my eyes and picture that first night so clearly."

    u/dextroz

    Close-up of Elisabeth
    Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    24. "Orlando Bloom as Will Turner...do I really need to say more?"

    u/YourDadsRecliner

    Close-up of Orlando on a ship
    Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    25. "I’m a bit embarrassed to admit this, but — Mark Summers, the host of Nickelodeon’s Double Dare."

    u/theWildBore

    Mark on the show
    Nickelodeon / Courtesy Everett Collection

    26. "Rob Lowe...I was obsessed with that man in the '80s."

    u/DanaDaynaDane

    Close-up of Rob
    MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Have your own crushes from way back when? See you in the comments!

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.