17 Celebrities Who Used To Be Pretty Famous But Are Totally Normal Now

"He walked away from potentially hundreds of millions because he thought it would jeopardize the integrity of his art through commercializing it."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Sometimes, famous people decide they don't want to be famous anymore — so they go do something else completely. Redditor u/YOPF recently asked the people of Reddit to name celebrities who live normal lives now, and suffice to say, it's a real trip down memory lane:

1. "The kid who played Charlie in the original Willy Wonka. He went on to be a veterinarian."

—u/noseymimi

Screenshot from &quot;Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory&quot;
Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection / Everett Collection

2. "Chunk from The Goonies became a lawyer."

—u/bionicjoe

Closeup of Chunk
Warner Bros / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

3. "Bill Watterson, creator of Calvin and Hobbes, refused to license his work out and retired when the comics were huge at 37. He walked away from potentially hundreds of millions because he thought it would jeopardize the integrity of his art through commercializing it. He lives in a modest neighborhood in Cleveland."

—u/sroop1

4. "Queen’s John Deacon. He lives quietly and has minimal contact with Queen, though they do run ideas by him as a courtesy."

—u/alfienoakes

Closeup of John Deacon
Michael Putland / Getty Images

5. "Rick Moranis."

—u/XeniaDweller

Closeup of Rick Moranis
Murray Close

6. "Newt from Aliens (Carrie Henn) is a teacher."

—u/raresaturn

Screenshot from &quot;Aliens&quot;
20thcentfox / ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

7. "The girl who played Harper on Wizards of Waverly Place is an RN now."

—u/Username_Here5

Closeup of Jennifer Stone
Disney Channel / ©Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

8. "Jonathan Taylor Thomas. He was SO BIG in the 90's. Now he's mostly, if not entirely, behind the scenes."

—u/Fin745

Screenshot from &quot;Home for the Holidays&quot;
Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

9. "Tom from MySpace. 😆"

—u/Extreme_Eye_3198

10. "Erik Estrada, who played officer Francis Llewellyn 'Ponch' Poncherello on CHiPs, became a real-life police officer in Saint Anthony, Idaho."

—u/vieniaida

Closeup of Erik Estrada
/ ©TNT/Courtesy Everett Collection

11. "Tonya Harding. She now owns a landscaping business and has said she’s really happy with it."

—u/threadbarefemur

Closeup of Tonya Harding
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

12. "Meg White."

—u/AlexSummersFan

Jack and Meg White
Tim Roney / Getty Images

13. "Greta Garbo was the biggest movie star in the world throughout the 1930s. She made her last movie in 1941, at the age of 36. She then spent the next 50 years living alone in a New York apartment. She was known for taking daily walks around Manhattan, and 'Garbo-spotting' was a popular New York activity in the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s."

—u/Arkeolog

Closeup of Greta Garbo
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

14. "Hayden Christensen did all the Star Wars stuff and then bought a farm outside Toronto. He's now all about farming."

—u/Raskolnikovs_Axe

Hayden Christensen
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

15. "Phoebe Cates."

—u/canuckbuck2020

Closeup of Phoebe Cates
Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

16. "Mara Wilson."

—u/Main-Protection3796

Young Mara Wilson
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And finally...

17. "Chad Muska is a now a vegetable farmer a few hours outside of Cleveland."

—u/tobias19

Closeup of Chad Muska
John Sciulli / WireImage

Got your own revelations to share? See you in the comments!

These entries have been edited for length and clarity.