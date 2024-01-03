1. "The kid who played Charlie in the original Willy Wonka. He went on to be a veterinarian."
—u/noseymimi
3. "Bill Watterson, creator of Calvin and Hobbes, refused to license his work out and retired when the comics were huge at 37. He walked away from potentially hundreds of millions because he thought it would jeopardize the integrity of his art through commercializing it. He lives in a modest neighborhood in Cleveland."
—u/sroop1
4. "Queen’s John Deacon. He lives quietly and has minimal contact with Queen, though they do run ideas by him as a courtesy."
—u/alfienoakes
8. "Jonathan Taylor Thomas. He was SO BIG in the 90's. Now he's mostly, if not entirely, behind the scenes."
—u/Fin745
10. "Erik Estrada, who played officer Francis Llewellyn 'Ponch' Poncherello on CHiPs, became a real-life police officer in Saint Anthony, Idaho."
—u/vieniaida
11. "Tonya Harding. She now owns a landscaping business and has said she’s really happy with it."
13. "Greta Garbo was the biggest movie star in the world throughout the 1930s. She made her last movie in 1941, at the age of 36. She then spent the next 50 years living alone in a New York apartment. She was known for taking daily walks around Manhattan, and 'Garbo-spotting' was a popular New York activity in the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s."
—u/Arkeolog
14. "Hayden Christensen did all the Star Wars stuff and then bought a farm outside Toronto. He's now all about farming."
