    People Are Sharing The Biggest Lies In Human History, And It's Very Eye-Opening

    People lie all the time — and some lies are deeply embedded into our social fabric. We're just used to 'em, and in some cases, we've learned how to live with 'em, too.

    A man whose nose is growing
    Redditor u/CosmicFartt recently asked the people of Reddit, "What is the biggest 'lie' told to people in human history?" Tell the truth (for once) — you've heard a few of these before:

    1. “The war won’t last long."

    —u/Cephalobara

    2. "Please listen carefully as our menu options have recently changed."

    —u/dextroz

    A telemarketer wearing a headset
    3. "We are a family, and we care about our employees."

    —u/Irondaddy_99

    4. "I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the above Terms and Conditions."

    —u/SuvenPan

    Buttons that say &quot;Accept&quot; and &quot;Terms &amp;amp; Conditions&quot;
    5. "You won't always have a calculator."

    —u/Jack_Bartowski

    A woman using the calculator on her phone
    6. "There are hot singles in my area dying to meet me."

    —u/justaguylookinghappy

    7. "Your baby is beautiful."

    —u/iamscyrus

    A woman kissing her baby on the cheek
    8. "'Push Flap to Open' on the mac and cheese box."

    —u/ZeroSequence

    9. "'If you work hard, you'll have a good, happy life.' It's more about where you put the effort every day. You can put in half the effort of someone and end up 10 times better than them."

    —u/Bitmap37

    10. "Money won't make you happy."

    —u/OkOwl2339

    A man putting a wad of cash in his pocket
    11. "Tax cuts for the rich will benefit everyone."

    —u/Ok-Cantaloupe7160

    12. "Vaccines cause autism. Fuck those gullible idiots."

    —u/Low-Celery-7728

    A doctor giving a shot to a patient
    13. "You can be whatever you want to be when you grow up."

    —u/Affectionate_Yam251

    14. "That there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq."

    —u/FrankGehryNuman

    A man in a Congressional hearing
    15. “The Native Americans worked with the early settlers to create Thanksgiving.”

    —u/meanmilf

    &quot;Happy Thanksgiving&quot;
    16. "It takes seven years to digest gum."

    —u/MadTeaCup_YT

    A chewed piece of gum
    17. "You don’t need a union. We will take care of you."

    —u/Logical-Unlogical

    People at the SAG-AFTRA strike
    18. "'The customer is always right.' I want to know who came up with that. They wrong asf."

    —u/lugarius1990

    And finally...

    19. "If you're a good person, good things will happen to you."

    —u/SpykeATA

    Agree? Disagree? Have your own lies to put forth? See you in the comments!

    These entries have been edited for length and clarity.