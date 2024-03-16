Skip To Content
    "What We're Doing Is Completely Legal": Abortion Funds Say They Are No Longer Handing Out Contraceptives At Olivia Rodrigo Shows

    "The reality is that youth have sex."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour is currently making its way through North America — and, as it turns out, not without controversy.

    Earlier this week, fans online were pointing out that abortion funds were handing out Plan B and contraceptives during Olivia's recent performances — and Olivia was receiving lots of praise for seemingly supporting these actions.

    Well, as it turns out, Variety is reporting that abortion funds have been instructed to stop handing out contraceptives at Olivia's shows — and the orders are allegedly coming from Olivia's own team.

    Several sources told the publication that local abortion funds were told that they could no longer hand out the materials on Thursday afternoon and that the decision came directly from Olivia's team, relayed through the National Network of Abortion Funds, which has also set up booths at Olivia's tour stops.

    DC Abortion Fund communications manager Jade Hurley told Variety that the decision was made because "children are present at the concerts."

    “The reality is that youth have sex, and youth need access to birth control and emergency contraception,” Jade added. “What we’re doing is completely legal in all 50 states.”

    The article also notes that abortion funds are still organizing and passing out literature at Olivia's shows for now.

    BuzzFeed has reached out to Olivia's team for further comment; we'll let you know if we hear back.