If you've been following celebrity news during this holiday season, you've probably seen a lot of speculation around Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka's relationship, which started more than seven years ago.
Now, we have confirmation that when it comes to their relationship, Mariah and Bryan are totally dunzo.
The confirmation came not from Mariah, but from Bryan — who posted a lengthy statement on IG addressing (and confirming) the rumors.
"I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," he wrote in the statement. "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared."
"The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever. Mariah‘s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."
The rest of the statement is pretty much what you'd expect — please respect my privacy during this difficult time, I'll be focusing more on my creative passions, yada yada yada.